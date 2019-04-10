‘The Talk’ Fans Can’t Handle Sara Gilbert Leaving the Show Judging by These Tweets

Sara Gilbert has announced that she is exiting The Talk, and fans are not handling the sudden news well.

During Tuesday’s episode, Gilbert revealed the plan for her to step down, saying, “This is hard to do and something… that I have been struggling with for a while and going back and forth, but I have decided that it’s time for me to leave the show.”

Fans of the show have since taken to Twitter to express their sadness over Gilbert’s exit, with one tweeting, “I am so sad she is leaving. [sad emoticon] It is like not being able to see a family member everyday. But I understand it is her decision and I wish her the best. We gonna miss you so much.”

Sara is leaving #TheTalk. I know #EverybodyTalks, but I’m too emotional right now. I’m glad she’s at least finishing out the season. She does have a lot on her plate. I wish her well tho. I’m also holding her to popping up to guest host, etc. from time to time. 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/DYgEIsQY93 — Chanelle Oliver (@Chanelle_Otv) April 9, 2019

“I am so sad that Sara Gilbert is leaving. You will be missed,” another fan commented. “But glad that you are staying till the end of the season and will co host. Love you!!!!”

“I’m so sad to see u go. U are a big part of the show. It want be the same. We love you Sara,” someone else tweeted.

Nnnnooo 😥 but I wish you the best! Take care of you first, then family … wishing @THEsaragilbert #TheTalk awwww Sharon 😓 pic.twitter.com/SNLVDxdzUH — michele (@shelinoz) April 9, 2019

“You will be missed @THEsaragilbert enjoyed watching you every day! Sharon made me cry! You ladies are so wonderful!” one other fan commented.

“Its sad @THEsaragilbert is leaving BUT Self care is Important as well, We love you Sara and i hope nothing but the best for you!” a fourth Twitter user wrote.

Growth is optional, but CHANGE IS INEVITABLE…😥

Sara, I’m so…sad, but excited for a beautiful, brilliant women like yourself, great things are waiting, only God knows your plan & I’m praying for you & your beautiful family… ENJOY!

💖#WomenArePower💪#CONGRATULATIONS👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/d71eptsW0P — 12out (@djonesie12) April 9, 2019

In her message to the viewers, Gilbert explained that her choice to leave the show is based on how full her plate is right now between work and home life.

“I’m just feeling like I don’t know how I’m gonna do it all,” she said. “I was looking at the next six months and just thinking, ‘There’s not time.’”

“Even just small things in my life. My youngest is 4 years old and I still haven’t made his baby book,” Gilbert continued.

“It’s difficult because this is a place that I love and a place that I am extremely happy,” she added. “I love the hosts, I love the crew, I love our staff. I am so grateful to the audience for letting me into your homes every day. It’s been such an honor.”

Gilbert will remain on The Talk for the rest of the season, but will not return.