‘The Sopranos’ Cast Reunites to Mark 20th Anniversary

The Sopranos cast recently reunited to mark the 20th anniversary of the iconic HBO drama series.

According to Entertainment Weekly, a number of the show’s stars got together in New York City to commemorate two decades since the show first debuted.

Edie Falco (Carmela Soprano), Lorraine Bracco (Jennifer Melfi), Michael Imperioli (Christopher Moltisanti), Jamie-Lynn Sigler (Meadow Soprano), Steven Van Zandt (Silvio Dante), and Robert Iler (Anthony Soprano Jr.) were all in attendance, as was Sopranos creator David Chase.

The outlet also reported that members’ of James Gandolfini’s family were also present for the reunion event. Gandolfini, the series star who played Tony Soprano, passed away in 2013 after suffering a heart attack.

Following Gandolfini’s death, Chase spoke fondly of the actor in an interview with Guardian, saying, “There is something immensely lovable about him and something immensely interesting. I don’t know which came first.”

“There was a quality, I think – maybe it’s my taste showing – but there was a quality of sadness he had. I’ve been thinking about it recently, and my feeling is that you saw in him a little boy. The lost, hurt, little boy. He stood for all lost little boys,” he continued.

Chase went on to say that said while Gandolfini was like a “brother” to him, the relationship they shared was often very “complicated.”

“When I say brother, I mean brother: we didn’t always get along. We didn’t always agree. He understood me on some level, I would say that. I can’t say whether he would say it was the same for him,” he explained. “But he understood me and I think we had a great deal in common even though we had different tastes in a lot of things, different ways of dealing with things. Another word for that would be soulmate, I guess.”

While 2019 marks 12 years since The Sopranos aired its final episode, fans will get a chance to revisit the New Jersey mafia scene, as Chase is currently working a prequel film titled The Many Saints of Newark. It will focus on the Soprano men of the 1960s during the infamous real-life Newark riots.

While speaking to Deadline, Chase opened up about what dew him to the idea, sayng, “I was interested in Newark and life in Newark at that time. I used to go to down there every Saturday night for dinner with my grandparents. But the thing that interested me most was Tony’s boyhood. I was interested in exploring that.”

While the movie not necessarily be a Tony Soprano story, the character will be featured as his younger self. Currently, The Many Saints of Newark does not have an official release date.