‘The Simpsons’ Fans Fear Another Classic Character Was Killed Off (But Here’s What Producers Say)

The Simpsons may have killed off another classic character.

After the long-running animated series led fans to believe Marge Simpson was dead, the Season 37 premiere left one character’s fate undecided.

Sunday’s episode saw Lisa discovering that Springfield Elementary’s exclusive fashion club is located in the former music room. Fellow student Deavin told her, “We took it over when Mr. Largo died.” After Lisa asked for clarification, Deavin said, “Or he has jury duty. It was something dumb.”

Even though it is a bit worrisome, co-executive producers Cesar Mazariegos and Jessica Conrad pointedly told TVLine “no” when asked if Mr. Largo is actually dead. Conrad admitted she wasn’t worried about riling up fans when she wrote the episode. “For something like this, I would welcome the riling up if you actually believe that would kill him off off-camera,” she shared.

“When we killed off Larry the Barfly last year, that was a big discussion. ‘How do we do it? Should it be that guy, or should it be trucker hat guy?’ Anything that’s that big, where there’s a whole episode about it, we for sure think about it,” added Mazariegos. “But we usually don’t want to get rid of our characters. And it’s such a cartoony world. We know even if Moleman is in a car that explodes, it doesn’t mean he’s dead forever.”

In Season 35, The Simpsons killed off classic character Larry “The Barfly” Dalrymple. Voiced by Harry Shearer, the background character has been a mainstay since the series premiered in 1989, and many fans were upset over it. And for good reason. It seems like they won’t have to be mourning another character any time soon, or at least, won’t have to mourn Mr. Largo any time soon.

Elsewhere on The Simpsons, in lighter news, it has been confirmed that another feature film is officially happening. The Simpsons Movie 2 will hit theaters on July 23, 2027 – almost 20 years to the day since The Simpsons Movie released on July 27, 2007. No plot details for the new film, which comes from 20th Century, have been revealed. At the very least, fans will be able to look forward to new episodes of The Simpsons until at least 2029, following Fox’s big four-season renewal for the show.