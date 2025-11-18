‘The Simpsons’ Confirm Another Longtime Character Is ‘Dead as a Doornail’

The Simpsons has officially sent Alice Glick to heaven.

The First Church of Springfield’s longtime organist is “dead as a doornail” after dying in Sunday’s episode of the animated comedy, executive producer Tim Long told TVLine in a statement.

“In a sense, Alice the organist will live forever, through the beautiful music she made,” Long said. “But in another, more important sense, yep she’s dead as a doornail.”

Alice died midway through Reverend Lovejoy’s sermon during Sunday’s episode of The Simpsons, keeling over on top of her own organ. Alice was then revealed to have left all of her money to Springfield Elementary for a new music program, despite Principal Skinner describing her to the children as “a dead lady you’ve never met.”

Alice first appeared on The Simpsons back in 1991, but Sunday’s episode isn’t the first time she’s met her maker, as she seemed to have died back in Season 22 after being attacked by a Robopet.

Despite Alice being seen with Jesus in heaven in that episode, she’s gone on to make several appearances on the show since then, both as a ghost and as a living character, calling for confirmation about Sunday’s death in the first place.

Alice first appeared in Season 2’s “Three Men and a Comic Book” and was originally voiced by Cloris Leachman, who died in 2021. Tress MacNeille has voiced Alice ever since her first episode.

This isn’t the first time The Simpsons has killed off a longtime character. In Season 11, Ned Flanders’ wife, Maude Flanders, was killed by a fall from the grandstands after being blasted with a T-shirt cannon in what is widely regarded as the show’s most shocking death.

Other characters who have been killed off over the years include Larry Dalrymple, Rabbi Hyman Krustofsky, Fat Tony, Mona Simpson, Amber Simpson, Frank Grimes and Bleeding Gums Murphy.