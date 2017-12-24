10 of the Sexiest TV Scenes of 2017

This past year had its ups and downs, but there was no shortage of on-screen romance. From the usual suspects like Game of Thrones, where viewers expect to see some skin, to more unlikely shows that tend to keep it chaste, 2017 has seen some serious hook-ups.

If you need to catch up, or if you’re just looking for a reminder of some good things that happened this year, here’s a list of the sexiest TV scenes of 2017.

Blood Drive

Many fans were disappointed that Blood Drive was cancelled at the end of its first season. The show was enormously popular among fans, with an 81 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a slew of great reviews.

Blood Drive gained a loyal following quickly by skipping right to the point. For example, Arthur and Grace spent their “meet cute” going at it in a moving car. The two were ostensibly trying to raise their adrenaline to short out the bombs implanted in their skulls, but they sure picked an interesting way to do it.

The scene wasn’t even close to the craziest thing the show pulled off in its single season, but at least the showrunners had a good sense of humor about their cancellation on social media.

Started with a bang, ended with a bang. #BloodDrive pic.twitter.com/L7evAGcfuK — Blood Drive (@BloodDriveSYFY) September 7, 2017

Fargo

Nikki Swango pulled of an effective distraction when she got up out of the bathtub in the season opener. She even managed to draw Ray’s attention away from the gun aimed at his head, though luckily he came back to his senses in time to get the jump on the preoccupied gunman.

Game of Thrones

A lot happened in season seven of Game of Thrones — battles were fought, dragons flew, monarchs were raised and toppled. But for die-hard fans, none of that was more important than the hook-up we’ve all been waiting for, between Missandei and Grey Worm.

The two former slaves have had a burgeoning romance for a while now, though it seemed they were both too preoccupied — and perhaps traumatized by their years of servitude — to act on it. Yet they got together this year and proved that Danaerys and her followers are survivors.

This might arguably have been the most talked about sex scene of the year, since Grey Worm and his order of elite soldiers are famously eunuchs. Within seconds of the scene airing, fans were online debating how they went about it. That’s for them to know.

MISSANDEI & GREY WORM I ‘SHIP IT #GOT S7e2 pic.twitter.com/949JAVbklc — mo money michelle (@michelle__eo) December 5, 2017

Hawaii Five-O

Sometimes a scene doesn’t need a steamy strip routine or a longstanding will-they-won’t-they to be on the sexiest scenes list. Sometimes all it needs is a bunch of beautiful people on the beach playing sports together.

It helps that TV characters never seem to stop smiling, let alone sweat or breathe heavily as they play volleyball in the baking sun. For Hawaii Five-O fans, this scene had it all.

Insecure

Fans were ecstatic to see Molly try a taste of the forbidden fruit she’d been so disapproving of before. She’d sworn that Dro’s “open marriage” arrangement was a deal-breaker for her, but she eventually came around — for better or worse. Strangely, fans seemed to find the scene all the more exciting knowing that it was a bad long-term decision for the two of them.

Admittedly, the scene carried some awkward Freudian weight, as Molly only felt vulnerable enough to hook up with Dro after she learned that her father had once been unfaithful to her mother. Still, she proved that acting out has its benefits.

Longmire

When Walt and Vic finally succumb to the obvious attraction between them, it must really mean this six season Western is finally over. The two of them are in pretty bad shape after all the action of the finale, but they manage to get hot and heavy for the happily ever after.

Masters of None

The old snowed-in excuse has been the pretext for many hook-ups between friends. When Dev and Francesca finally take the plunge it’s cute and cathartic. The scene left many fans wondering about the time line, as it could easily have been a flash back or even a flash forward. At the end of the season, Francesca is still set to leave New York with her fiance. Has Dev changed her mind?

Either way this scene was a memorable one.

The Orville

Claire and Yaphit really broke down some inter-species boundaries on this sci-fi comedy. It might seem ludicrous at first, but it makes about as much sense as Kirk did with all those make-up drenched space women on the original series. Plus, by all appearances, Claire is enjoying herself.

The series has outperformed everyone’s expectations, and it just got picked up for two more seasons, so they must be doing something right.

I don’t know… I still feel that Claire and Yaphit’s chemically induced love affair still tops weirdest thus far… Need I remind you this: pic.twitter.com/xyOAllt8zT — Salamanda (@AmandoAlexander) December 2, 2017

Preacher

Jesse opened the season — and the bathroom — with a bang this year when he broke the door down to get at Tulip. The two of them are such a perfect pair that even when they trash a hotel room together it’s adorable, but once they start slamming the headboard against the wall it goes from cute to carnal.

Game of Thrones

Of course, this list wouldn’t be complete without the long-awaited union of Jon Snow and Danaerys. The two have been teased together for years now.

The series’ creator, George R.R. Martin, has often said that he doesn’t write good or bad characters, but everyone exists in a moral grey area. Still, it’s pretty remarkable that the show started season one with a villainous pair of incestuous twins, and seven seasons later, they have everyone rooting for an aunt and nephew pairing up at last.