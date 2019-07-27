‘The Rookie’ Star Afton Williamson Leaving Ahead of Season 2

The Rookie is saying goodbye to one of its cast members off-screen ahead of its second season. TV Line reports that actress Afton Williamson, who appeared as Talia Bishop on the ABC drama, will not be back for a second season. It is unclear if her character will be recast or if the character will be written off.

The outlet’s sources claimed the exit was “amicable,” but both ABC and eOne, who produces the show, refused to comment on the departure.

Williamson has not addressed the exit on social media as of press time. In fact, her Twitter has not been active since May, and her Instagram features no grid posts since April (but one can suggest, she might have since used the app’s Story function, which removes posts after 24 hours).

The Rookie’s fans seemed taken aback by the news, being as Bishop was a major component of Season 1. However, many vowed to still stick with the series and see what’s in store for Season 2.

Wow, I’m genuinely shocked to hear that Afton Williamson won’t be returning for Season 2 of The Rookie. You could easily argue she played the second most important character on the show, so that’s going to be a pretty hard void to fill. You know there has to be more to the story. — Devin Hudson (@DevinTHudson) July 27, 2019

I’m so sad. 🥺😥 I loved the chemistry of Nolan and Bishop. Thanks @therealaftonw we will miss you and wish you all the best. #TheRookie #NathanFillion Looking forward for a lovely season 2. #ONFD #NateNerds — GermanNateClub (@germannateclub) July 27, 2019

😢 I loved her character and her interactions with Nolan! I hope she is successful in her future endeavors. I love The Rookie and look forward to watching! — Jane hartsock (@APRN1119) July 27, 2019

The Rookie returns for its second season on Sept. 29, with cast members Nathan Fillion, Alyssa Diaz, Richard T. Jones, Titus Makin Jr., Melissa O’Neil and Eric Winter all returning. Ali Larter, of Final Destination and Resident Evil fame, is joining the cast in the role on an emergency room doctor that has a past with Fillion’s character.

Photo Credit: ABC/Ed Herrera