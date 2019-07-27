TV Shows

‘The Rookie’ Star Afton Williamson Leaving Ahead of Season 2

The Rookie is saying goodbye to one of its cast members off-screen ahead of its second season. TV […]

By

The Rookie is saying goodbye to one of its cast members off-screen ahead of its second season. TV Line reports that actress Afton Williamson, who appeared as Talia Bishop on the ABC drama, will not be back for a second season. It is unclear if her character will be recast or if the character will be written off.

The outlet’s sources claimed the exit was “amicable,” but both ABC and eOne, who produces the show, refused to comment on the departure.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Williamson has not addressed the exit on social media as of press time. In fact, her Twitter has not been active since May, and her Instagram features no grid posts since April (but one can suggest, she might have since used the app’s Story function, which removes posts after 24 hours).

The Rookie’s fans seemed taken aback by the news, being as Bishop was a major component of Season 1. However, many vowed to still stick with the series and see what’s in store for Season 2.

The Rookie returns for its second season on Sept. 29, with cast members Nathan Fillion, Alyssa Diaz, Richard T. Jones, Titus Makin Jr., Melissa O’Neil and Eric Winter all returning. Ali Larter, of Final Destination and Resident Evil fame, is joining the cast in the role on an emergency room doctor that has a past with Fillion’s character.

Photo Credit: ABC/Ed Herrera

Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts