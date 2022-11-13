ABC's The Rookie is not on this week. Instead, ABC News is taking over the 10 p.m. ET timeslot on Sunday, Nov. 13 with a 20/20 special, Michelle Obama: The Light We Carry, A Conversation with Robin Roberts. The special is timed with the release of the former First Lady's new book, The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times. It will be available to stream on Hulu Monday, and the book will hit stores on Tuesday.

The last new episode of The Rookie, "Crossfire," aired on Sunday, Nov. 6. The next new one, "The Collar," will not air until Sunday, Dec. 4. Another new episode, "Take Back," will air on Sunday, Dec. 11. "Take Back" will serve as the mid-season finale. After the new year, the show will move to Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Jan. 3. It will be paired with its spin-off, The Rookie: Feds, which debuted this season.

Portions of Robin Roberts' interview with Michelle Obama debuted on Good Morning America last week. In one segment, Obama told Roberts that she still experiences moments of self-doubt and anxiety. "It is an everyday practice to silence the 'no' in your own head, the thing that is telling you, 'don't try that new thing,'" Obama said. "I too have had to learn to wrestle that fearful mind down."

Obama recalled how her husband, President Barack Obama, told her that he would only run for president if she fully supported his decision. "Wasn't that a hard thing he put on my lap?" Obama said. "My fearful mind said, 'Oh no, he must be crazy.''" In her book, she noted that it felt "strange" how her "fear" could have changed the direction of history. By the time President Obama asked her that question, Obama had "practiced moving myself out of my comfort zone," she wrote. She also thought about how her decision may influence their children, Malia, 24, and Sasha, 21.

"The rational me said, 'We can do this. We know how to do hard things. We've done it before,'" Obama explained. "We could afford to take the risk. And what story would I tell my kids? That their father had a chance to do great things and to help a lot of people, but I as their mother said, 'No' because I didn't want to change?"

Elsewhere in the interview, Obama told Roberts that the book was influenced by her seeing so many people looking to her for answers during the past political turmoil facing the country. The pandemic also arose her doubts she had about herself.

"It was that loss of hope... Thinking about, did all of this matter? All the sacrifice that my family, my husband, and I, all that we had done, especially after the election of his predecessor, did it matter? And does anything matter?" Obama told Roberts. "And I think that if you don't have the tools to get out of it, you can just spiral and spiral down, further down."