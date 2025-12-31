‘The Rookie’ Creator Talks Possibility of International Spinoff

As The Rookie goes international for the Season 8 premiere, could this be foreshadowing the franchise’s future?

Creator and showrunner Alexi Hawley opened up about the possibility of doing an international spinoff, much like FBI: International or NCIS: Sydney.

In regards to having a show set in someplace like Europe, Hawley told Collider, “That’s definitely a possibility.” He continued, “I think ultimately, one of the learning experiences from Feds, which I love and which I still mourn that it didn’t survive the strike, was that at the heart, The Rookie lives on in a world of unexpected, and a lot of that is based around any time they get out of their patrol car, anything can happen.”

(Disney/Mike Taing) NATHAN FILLION, JENNA DEWAN, MEKIA COX

“Feds was more of a procedural, and it’s harder to surprise the audience when they understand that you started the case in act one, you’re going to solve it in act six,” Hawley explained. “Whereas, in Rookie, the fun we have is that we start multiple storylines every episode. Some of them, we catch the bad guys; some of them we don’t. Things spin out of control or go sideways, or you don’t expect them.”

The Rookie remains one of ABC’s top-rated shows, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if the franchise were to branch out across the pond for a new show. Of course, it can be assumed that, at least for the time being, Hawley’s focus will remain on The Rookie and potential new spinoff, The Rookie: North, which is finally starting to pick up some steam. It’s hard to predict what will happen in the future, though, but if the Season 8 premiere is a success, this might not be the last time that the show goes international.

Meanwhile, there will still be a lot to look forward to on The Rookie, aside from some of the team going to Prague in Season 8, both personally and professionally, for all the characters. As of now, there aren’t any new details on The Rookie: North, which recently cast Top Gun: Maverick star Jay Ellis for the lead role, but in the meantime, fans can always watch the first seven seasons of The Rookie and the first and only season of The Rookie: Feds on Hulu. Season 8 of The Rookie premieres on Tuesday, Jan. 6 on ABC.