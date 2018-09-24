‘The Resident’: Jenna Dewan Will Not Appear in Season 2 Premiere

The Resident fans will have to wait a little longer to see Jenna Dewan’s new character make her debut. She will not appear in Monday night’s season one premiere, but will be in episode two.

Dewan tweeted a photo of her character, Julian Lynn, adding, “Watch the premiere of [The Resident] tonight, meet Julian next week.”

Watch the premiere of @ResidentFOX tonight, meet Julian next week ⚡️💕

Monday night’s 8/7c on @foxtv pic.twitter.com/sbRybcAqBK — Jenna Dewan (@jennadewan) September 24, 2018

The character also appeared in the season two trailer.

The Resident was created by Amy Holden Jones, Hayley Schore and Roshan Sethi. The medical drama is set at the fictional Chastain Park Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, where the residents clash with the executives over costs and their own medical practices.

The cast includes Matt Czuchry as senior resident internist Conrad Hawkins, Emily VanCamp as nurse practitioner Nic Nevin, Manish Dayal as Devon Pravesh, Shaunette Renee Wilson as Mina Okafor and Bruce Greenwood as Randolph Bell.

Other members of the cast include Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Glenn Morshowe and Jane Leeves.

Aside from The Resident, Dewan is also set to star in Mixtape, a musical drama originally set up at Fox. The network passed on the show, and Netflix picked it up to series in July.

Callie Hernandez, Madeline Stowe, Jahmil French, Dewan, Campbell Scott, Stowe, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Megan Ferguson and Evan Whitten also star in the ensemble series about desperate musicians in Los Angeles. The male lead role played by Raul Castillo in the Fox pilot was recast.

Dewan picked up the new roles after she announced her split from Channing Tatum following almost nine years of marriage.

“It’s been a journey, and it’s been a transformation of myself — my needs and wants as a woman,” Dewan said in a Women’s Health interview. “I think everyone wants to hold on to what’s in front of them, but when you open your mind saying, ‘I want what’s best for myself and my daughter,’ you have to be OK with however that looks. I feel like I’ve been on a wave of growth. It does look different; it’s a new normal, and I really think we’ll get used to that.”

New episodes of The Resident air on Fox Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: Fox