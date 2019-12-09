‘The Ranch’ Part 8 Premiere Date Revealed, Will Be Show’s Final Episodes

Months after Netflix revealed that Part 8 of The Ranch would be it’s last, the streaming service has officially announced the premiere of the show’s final season. As TVLine reported, Season 8 of The Ranch will premiere on Friday, Jan. 24 and will consist of 10 episodes. The series, which stars Ashton Kutcher, Elisha Cuthbert, and Sam Elliott, originally premiered back in April 2016.

In June, Kutcher himself confirmed that the series would be coming to an end. However, he did add that fans would still get to see plenty of antics from the Bennett family before the show’s final bow.

“The Ranch is coming to an end, but not just yet,” he announced via Twitter. “We’re excited to bring you the final 20 episodes — 10 later this year… and then 10 more in 2020. Stay tuned!!” 10 episodes of the series dropped on Netflix back in September. Of course, as previously mentioned, the remaining 10 episodes are set to premiere on Jan. 24.

@theranchnetflix is coming to an end, but not just yet. We’re excited to bring you the final 20 episodes — 10 streaming later this year (2019) on @netflix, and then 10 more in 2020. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/dX9vzjHm4T — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) June 4, 2019

The Ranch has experienced a few major changes ever since it premiered on Netflix. The show originally centered on Kutcher’s character, Colt Bennett, coming back to his family’s Colorado ranch, where he attempted to rekindle relationships with his family including his older brother Rooster, played by Danny Masterson.

According to The Daily Beast, Masterson was fired from the program in December 2017 after he was accused of sexually assaulting four women. “As a result of ongoing discussions, Netflix and the producers have written Danny Masterson out of The Ranch. Yesterday was his last day on the show, and production will resume in early 2018 without him,” a spokesperson from Netflix read.

“I am obviously very disappointed in Netflix’s decision to write my character off of ‘The Ranch,’” a statement from Masterson read. “From day one, I have denied the outrageous allegations against me. I have never been charged with a crime, let alone convicted of one. In this country, you are presumed innocent until proven guilty. However, in the current climate, it seems as if you are presumed guilty the moment you are accused. I understand and look forward to clearing my name once and for all.”

Masterson’s character Rooster was killed off the show in Part 6. Dax Shepard, who essentially replaced Masterson, was later brought onto the show as the Bennett family’s long lost cousin Luke Matthews.