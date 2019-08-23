‘The Ranch’ Part 7: Wedding Bells Ring for Dax Shepard’s Luke in New Trailer

It looks like wedding bells are ringing for Luke Matthews and Mary Roth on Part 7 of The Ranch! In the first trailer for the first part of the final season of the Netflix sitcom (which you can watch here) Dax Shepard‘s ex-military man character is shown getting hitched to Jameson “Rooster” Bennett’s ex, played by Megyn Price.

Ashton Kutcher’s Colt Bennett says of Luke in the first few moments of the trailer, “I partnered up with my cousin, a couple weeks ago he ran off with Rooster’s ex and all the money.”

Luke and Mary are then seen kissing deeply at a Vegas chapel, where their nuptials appear to have been officiated by an Elvis impersonator.

This will be the final season of The Ranch kicking off on Friday, Sept. 13. Shepard himself revealed the big news back in June, writing on Instagram his own take from his time on the series.

“I’ve had SO much fun working daily with [Elisha Cuthbert] Sam and Ashton [Kutcher] on The Ranch,” Shepard wrote alongside a photo of the cast. “The show is sadly coming to an end, but happily, not before the final 20 episodes — 10 streaming later this year (2019) on Netflix, and then 10 more in 2020. A lifetime highlight was hugging Sam Elliott every morning when I got to work. That’s far more luck than I ever planned on having [smiley face emoji].”

Cuthbert also mourned the end of the Netflix sitcom on her social media, writing, “One of the most enjoyable experiences of my professional career has come to a close. Over the last 4 years we have completed filming all 80 live shows BUT ITS FAR FROM DONE FOR YOU! We’re excited to bring you the final 20 episodes — 10 streaming later this year (2019) on #Netflix, and then 10 more in 2020.”

“I’m so grateful for all my time spent with these incredible actors and crew and I’m so thankful for all the awesome fans of the show! We hope y’all get a kick out of the last 20!” Cuthbert concluded.

Part 7 of The Ranch — the first half of the show’s final season — will debut on Netflix on Friday, Sept. 13.

Photo credit: Netflix/Saeed Adyan