‘The Ranch’ Fans Furious That Danny Masterson Is Missing From Part 7 Trailer

The Ranch just debuted a Part 7 trailer, and fans are furious that former series star Danny Masterson is missing from it. The trailer features a number of other Ranch stars, such as Ashton Kutcher and Sam Elliott, but Masterson is noticeably absent. The actor was fired from the series in 2017, after past sexual assault allegations against him resurfaced. The move was very controversial among fans of the show, and many threatened to boycott it. Ever since, many have expressed hope that Masterson would be return to the show, but that does not appear to be the case.

Taking to social media, many fans are express their frustration over Masterson still not being on the show, with one writing in a Facebook comment, “If there is hope for rooster I might catch up and watch the rest quit watching the last season Danny was on.”

“This story line is getting old. And so is the BS the pulled on Danny. I’ve lost interest,” another person commented.

“Rooster needs to return for at least one episode,” someone else suggested, “at least if anything for closure on everything, he can let everyone know he’s alive and maybe kick that one guys a— (sorry, forget his name, the one that ran him out of town).”

Still, some got the impression from one specific moment in the trailer that perhaps Rooster could be coming back.

“Beau said ‘morning boys’ and then we can’t see who’s next to Colt. I so hope they brought Rooster back for just a bit!” one fan exclaimed.

“He said morning boys and they won’t show who is standing next to Colt??? Are they pullin their head out of their asses and brinin Rooster back?!?!?!” another Facebook user asked.

You have me hooked. But Rooster is a huge part of the The Ranch Family. If he came back I guarantee the numbers would be huge. We all miss Rooster. Dax is great. But no one can replace Rooster. — Staice June (@smariejune) June 4, 2019

Following his firing, Masterson spoke out about the situation, saying, “From day one, I have denied the outrageous allegations against me. Law enforcement investigated these claims more than 15 years ago and determined them to be without merit.”

“I have never been charged with a crime, let alone convicted of one. In this country, you are presumed innocent until proven guilty. However, in the current climate, it seems as if you are presumed guilty the moment you are accused,” he added.

The Ranch Part 7 arrives on Netflix Sept. 13.

