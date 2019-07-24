‘The Purge’ TV Series Season 2 Teaser Released

Another year means another Purge night. On Tuesday, USA Networks released the first official teaser for the upcoming second season of The Purge TV series. Whereas the freshman season, as well as the series’ film counterparts, have largely focused on that single 12-hour period where all crime is legal, Season 2 of the TV series will follow four interconnected characters on Purge night and the year that follows, showing the affects that the night has on their daily lives.

Set to be executive produced by James DeMonaco, the film franchise creator. Sébastien K. Lemercier, Krystal Houghton Ziv, James Roland, Tim Andrew, and Jason Blum also executive produce, the second installment will also see a handful of new faces.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Derek Luke, from the Netflix original series 13 Reasons Why, is set to take on the role of Marcus Moore, “an accomplished professional with a loving wife and a beautiful house whose seemingly perfect life is shattered when an assassin breaks into his house on Purge night,” according to Deadline.

Pacific Rim‘s Max Martini will portray Ryan Grant, an “unassuming yet laser-focused” character who “spends his entire year precisely preparing for a massive once-a-year Purge heist with his long-time crew. Paola Nuñez (The Son) is taking on the role of Esme Carmona, a “top employee at an NFFA surveillance center” who has “dedicated her life to spotting crimes and digitally tagging lawbreakers.

Joel Allen (Never Goin’ Back) will star as Ben, a “clean-cut, fraternity member from a middle-class suburban family” whose “life changes forever when he goes out on Purge night for the first time.

Officially renewed for a second season in November, Chris McCumber, the President of Entertainment Networks for NBCUniversal Cable Entertainmentm praised the franchise’s “successful transition from film to TV.”

At the time, Blum also bragged about the series’ success.

“James Demonaco has done it again: the propulsive and compelling story he crafted for Season 1 of The Purge truly resonated with audiences in a significant way,” he said in a press release. “We are thrilled to embark on Season 2, and can’t wait to bring more of James’ vision to USA and fans of The Purge.”

Season one of the series had proven to be a major success for the network, becoming the number one scripted series in the 18-49, 25-45, and 18-34 demographics.

The Purge Season 2 premieres this fall on USA. The Purge 5 hits theaters on July 10, 2020.