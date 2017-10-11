Producer Dishes the Details on ‘The Purge’ TV Series

Fans of the Purge series have a lot to be excited about, with not only a prequel film being developed currently but also a TV series, which will expand upon what happens in the dystopian future the other 364 days of the year. Jason Blum, producer of the films and upcoming TV series, recently shared details about what the series will explore when speaking with Den of Geek.

“We’re working on kind of exploring what it’s like to live the rest of the year in a world where you can kill someone on a certain day of the year,” Blum shared. “It definitely makes you think twice if you’re driving and you give someone the finger or something like that. So we’re definitely thinking about different things that might happen in a society where killing was legal 12 hours a year.”

The series, which has become one of the more popular franchises in the world of genre cinema, focuses on a legalized yearly event in which everyone in the country can commit whatever crimes they so desire within a specific 12-hour period. The three films have, thus far, all centered around this timeframe in some dark and disturbing ways, but loses some of its impact of seeing what these individuals are like the rest of the year.

“There are a lot of things that you don’t think about,” Blum added. “You could commit a murder, and then somehow make it seem like it happened on Purge Night and get away with it. There are a lot of things that you can do with that idea, and we’re trying to think of all those different situations in that world.”

The next film in the series will take the concept back to its roots and show how the first experimental “Purge” unfolded.

“I was wondering how you get people to stay for the first Purge, and what they do is they start monetizing it,” series creator James DeMonaco told Vulture. “People from Staten Island can easily go to Brooklyn for the evening, so what they do is start promising very decent sums of money for the very poor people in the neighborhood.”

The incorporation of money became the key factor in the concept, with DeMonaco elaborating, “It becomes a monetization of murder and violence, incentivizing killing and keeping people around for them to be victims. So you see the inception of how grotesque the idea of the Purge is, and the manipulation upon the society.”

The the new film and TV series are slated to debut next year.

