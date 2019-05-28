‘The Proposal’, ‘Shades of Blue’ and 8 Other Shows You Forgot Were Canceled

The beginning of summer brings with it exciting new and returning shows meant to entertain us during the warmer months of the year, but some of your favorites might have been axed while you weren’t looking.

Since shows airing during the summer season tend to bring less buzz, it can be easy for fans to miss news of their cancellations — that’s if networks even bother to announce the shows are not coming back at all.

From reality shows that didn’t make the cut to shows that came to a quiet end, take a look at shows not returning this summer:

‘The Proposal’ (ABC)

Taking over the post-Bachelorette timeslot last summer, the Mike Fleiss-created new show featured a “pageant” of personalities competing to receive a marriage proposal from one lucky suitor.

Despite dominating conversations when it first aired, the lack of significant ratings and some controversy causing the network to pull the show’s second episode off the air cast a shadow on the reality series and, according to TVLine, will not be returning for a second season this summer.

‘Code Black’ (CBS)

The CBS medical drama was first canceled a year ago, as the show aired its third season, and then was once again officially done in November, after the network reportedly took a second look at bringing back the Marcia Gay Harden-led drama.

The series averaged a .7 rating, down 28 percent in the demo from its second season.

‘American Woman’ (Paramount Network)

The Alicia Silverstone-starring dramedy executive produced by Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards was canceled back in September, two weeks after airing its finale.

While the show averaged minimal ratings compared to other Paramount Network offerings, the show caused enough drama during RHOBH to keep fans entertained for years to come.

‘Love Connection’ (Fox)

Andy Cohen may be on pretty much every network year round, but don’t expect his Fox dating show to return for a third season.

Love Connection‘s second summer season scored only 1.82 million viewers and a 0.5 in the demo, making its cancellation back in February not too big of a surprise for fans.

‘Midnight, Texas’ (NBC)

After first premiering in summer 2016, the supernatural drama did not return to NBC’s schedule for a year and aired during the TV season in 2018.

Steady but low ratings led the broadcast network to say goodbye to the cult favorite back in December, a day before the show’s unplanned series finale.

‘Reverie’ (NBC)

It’s not rare for shows that premiered in the summer to disappear before the year is done, and such was the case with sci-fi drama, Reverie.

The Sarah Shah-Led series averaged a 0.44 rating for its first season, ranking third out five new scripted summer shows according to TVLine. Those numbers were not enough, however, as the network decided to cancel the show back in November.

‘Salvation’ (CBS)

Despite a cliffhanger ending for Season 2, CBS’ sci-fi drama series did not make the cut for a renewal.

The show averaged a 0.33 demo rating, making it the lowest-rated scripted series on broadcast television.

‘Take Two’ (ABC)

Buddy crime procedurals are not for everyone, and not even Rachel Bilson’s wigs could save Take Two.

Starring The O.C. star and Eddie Cibrian, the series was canceled back in September, two months after wrapping up a so-so first season performance in the ratings. Despite talks of the show moving to another network in the beginning, it looks like the show is dead in the water.

‘Wrecked’

As TBS pushes away from scripted comedies, the Lost-inspired parody series was officially canceled in April, seven months after airing its Season 3 finale.

‘Shades of Blue’

Jennifer Lopez is a busy woman in show business with film opportunities, new music and other projects in the works at NBC, so it came as little surprise when the network announced ahead Shades of Blue would end its run at the end of Season 3 in 2018.

“We crafted a poetic three-season arc on how [Harlee’s] journey ends, which is true redemption,” Lopez, who starred and was an executive producer on the police drama, told TVLine. “The way only Harlee could have done it — the hard way, the road less traveled.”