‘The Office’ Star is Turning Heads After Aging ‘Like a Fine Wine’

The Office ended 12 years ago, but one star is turning heads for aging “like a fine wine.”

Creed Bratton joined former co-stars Angela Kinsey and Jenna Fischer for a TikTok video, and fans couldn’t stop talking about him.

The actor, 82, portrayed the quality assurance representative of the Dunder Mifflin Scranton branch with his own name, and he appeared in a TikTok with Kinsey and Fischer. The two had joined TikTok via their Office Ladies Podcast and recruited Bratton for help. Bratton welcomed them to TikTok, or “TikTack,” as he said, and gave them some tips. However, fans weren’t really paying attention to the tips, as they were focused on something else.

Many fans couldn’t help but notice that Bratton pretty much looks the same as he did on The Office, with DavedosUGC “convinced Creed is a vampire.” Voldy thinks “Creed hasn’t aged a day.” Meanwhile, DustinOfMontana wrote, “Creed being the oldest somehow 20 years later looker younger than the youngest cast members.” matyas shared, “Creed aged like a fine wine.”

Considering Bratton is 82 and he still looks like he did when The Office premiered in 2005, is pretty impressive. He certainly aged like fine wine, and if he were to recreate a scene from The Office today, it would be hard to distinguish if it was new or from the original show. It’s also hard to believe that he’s 82 because he definitely doesn’t look like it.

Pictured: Creed Bratton as Creed Bratton — (Photo by: Colleen Hayes/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank)

The Office ran for nine seasons, from 2005 to 2013, and is based on the UK’s The Office. This September, a follow-up series to The Office will be premiering on Peacock called The Paper. Despite the show taking place in a new city and following employees at a different company, Oscar Nuñez will be reprising his role as Oscar Martinez. Whether or not the series will include appearances from other The Office OGs, including Bratton, is unknown, but it’s always possible. If anything, people still seem to love the cast, especially when they haven’t aged a day.

Meanwhile, The Office may be over, but Bratton has not stopped working. Fans can see just how he hasn’t aged a day with recent projects such as 2024’s Tunnel Rave and Portland Is the New Portland, as well as 2025’s Bart Bagalzby and the Garbage Genie. According to his IMDb, Bratton has three projects in the works, including Strangers of My Imagination with Richard Riehle, Brit McRae, and Lester Speight.