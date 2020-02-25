‘The Office’: John Krasinski Gives Reunion Possibility Serious Boost

The question of whether or not The Office will ever live on in some form has been plaguing fans since its series finale back in 2013. While there’ve been hints along the way that it could happen, the possibility just received a major endorsement from former star John Krasinski. While talking to Esquire about his upcoming horror flick A Quiet Place 2, Krasinski had nothing but praise for his time on the long-running NBC sitcom.

“The Office was absolutely everything to me,” Krasinski said. “I mean, it is my beginning and my end. I’m pretty sure at the end of my career I’ll still be known for Jim. That was my first experience with Hollywood. It was the first creative family I’ve ever had. In many ways, they will always be the most important people in that most important experience in my career. So yeah, if they did a reunion, I would absolutely love to do it.”

Krasinski starred as the slacker salesman/expert prank-puller Jim Halpert throughout the show’s nine-season run.

Back in December, former NBC Entertainment Chief Bob Greenblatt revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that co-creator Greg Daniels does have an idea to bring the show back — although he didn’t give any details as to what that idea was.

“Only when the company owns the underlying show,” Greenblatt explained. “In that case, it does. But, look, I was talking to [series creator] Greg Daniels four years ago about rebooting The Office, way before this. He wants to do it and actually has an idea for it.”

Daniels himself talked to Entertainment Weekly about the possibility of the show returning, albeit he admitted that the finale was “such a perfect thing that I would hesitate to open it up.”

“I don’t know, the cast every now and then talks about getting back together in some form, but I don’t see it being a reboot like the way Will & Grace was rebooted.”

Bonnie Hammer, Chairman of Direct-to-Consumer and Digital Enterprises, told Deadline that it was her “hope and goal that we do an Office reboot” for the company’s upcoming streaming service, Peacock. Even if it doesn’t happen, it will be the exclusive home for the show’s nine-season run sometime next year.

While the possibility of an Office reunion or reboot is still up in the air, the original cast of Friends will be getting back together for a reunion special that’ll coincide with the launch of HBO Max this Spring, along with all 236 episodes of the series.