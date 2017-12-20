‘The Office’ Revival as Imagined by Fans: ‘More Anonymous Contract Workers’

The Office may be headed back to NBC, but fans aren’t necessarily ready to reenter Dunder Mifflin’s doors.

TV Line reported Monday that NBC is considering a revival of the hit show for the 2018-2019 season. If reimagined, the show could feature some old characters mixed in with new faces, but it would continue to follow the dysfunctional antics inside the Scranton, Pennsylvania office.

The original version of the comedy, which was based off the British show of the same name, premiered in 2005 and ran nine seasons before its cancellation in 2013. It followed Michael Scott (Steve Carell) and staff at a paper company, documenting every idea, argument or odd happenings throughout the workplace.

But Scott fans won’t get their fix if the show gets a second chance; Carell, who left the show at the end of season 7, will not be involved in a new series. Instead, the search for a new regional manager is reportedly already underway.

“We often talk about The Office,” one NBC executive told Deadline earlier this year. “I’ve talked to Gred [Daniels] for times over the past few years. It’s always, ‘Maybe someday, but not now.’ There is certainly an open invitation, but we don’t have anything happening right now. If he wants to do it, I would do it.”

While the comedy was well-received in its original run, fans aren’t so thrilled about the idea of reviving The Office — a stark contrast to the welcomed return Will & Grace received.

Check out what fans are thinking about the potential revival, from potential plotlines to words of discouragement:

other new The Office features: more jokes about student debt, more anonymous contract workers, one of the characters is a social media manager https://t.co/VIe5bkrMrS — Kathryn VanArendonk (@kvanaren) December 19, 2017

Dwight invests in Bitcoin. Pam opens up an Etsy shop. Michael gets an an Amazon Echo, tells dirty jokes to Alexa in the office. https://t.co/r2nKi3I788 — Madeline Hill (@mad_hill) December 19, 2017

If the original series taught us anything, it’s that you should not make The Office without Steve Carrell. — Matt Scalici (@MattScalici) December 19, 2017

I love ‘The Office’ more than almost anyone and think this is a terrible idea.

The finale stuck the landing perfectly.https://t.co/emuhyEGxcR — Corbin Reiff (@CorbinReiff) December 19, 2017

The Office without Carell survived two seasons. Take it as a HINT. — 🧐 (@RedVIper234) December 20, 2017

Despite the promising report that The Office will be headed back to the small screen next year, NBC has only admitted it is considering a revival.