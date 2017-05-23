The Office Director Reveals Jim’s Deleted Prank On Dwight

Jim and Dwight had a prank rivalry that tickled TV audiences for years, and helped make The Office one of the most talked-about sitcoms in history.

These legendary pranks include staplers in Jell-O, Pavlov’s Dog training, moving an entire desk into the bathroom, and even bringing Michael Scott back for a wedding. But what if one of Jim’s greatest pranks against Dwight was never seen on the air? What if Jim truly convinced Dwight that he was living in the sci-fi world of The Matrix?

David Rogers, Co-executive producer and director of The Office, appeared on a web-series called BIOS. While speaking with the host, Rogers talked about a prank that he loved, but was cut from the series finale.

“The finale came in really, really long. There was a cold open that is the ultimate prank where, Jim, you know, pranks Dwight, and he does the ultimate prank. He makes Dwight think that he’s in the Matrix. And people asked us, like, ‘oh, did you, you know, you ran out of, you know, it was just too long. You guys didn’t shoot it. It, it’s not in the episode. You didn’t put it on the deleted scenes.’ We shot it…I cut it.”

So, the opening scene for the finale was supposed to be Jim putting Dwight into The Matrix. How perfect is that?

The table read for the finale was released online after the episode aired, so some have seen the cast read through this scene. However, according to Rogers, no one believes it was actually shot.

As you can see in the above quote, it was shot and edited. The Matrix scene really exists. The host asked Rogers about the possibility of releasing that scene in the future, and he didn’t say it wouldn’t happen.

“That’s all up to Greg Daniels, but, uh, maybe the ten year anniversary, the 20 year anniversary? We’ll see.”

Until then, you can watch the cast of The Office read through this scene during the finale table read.

