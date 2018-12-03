‘The Office’ Cast Comes Together for Heartfelt ‘Family Reunion’ Photo

As talk of a The Office reunion heats up, members of the cast came together this weekend at executive producer Greg Daniels’ home for a “family reunion.”

Angela Kinsey, who played Angela Martin, shared a photo from the reunion, which included many of the main cast.

“Some of the old gang got together today… it was so great to see everyone! I turned to Ed [Helms] and said, ‘I feel like we are at a family reunion.’ He smiled and said, ‘We are,’” Kinsey wrote. “Thanks Greg for hosting! For those who couldn’t make it… you were missed!”

The back row included Creed Bratton (Creed Bratton); Paul Lieberstein (Toby Flenderson); Brian Baumgartner (Kevin Malone); Leslie David Baker (Stanley Hudson); Phiyllis Smith (Phyliss Lapin); and Oscar Nunez (Oscar Martinez). In the front row, there was Rainn Wilson (Dwight Schrute); Kinsey; Jenna Fischer (Pam Beasley); Daniels; and Ed Helms (Andy Bernard).

Only a few major members of the cast skipped out on the reunion. John Krasinski (Jim Halpert), Steve Carell (Michael Scott), Ellie Kemper (Kelly Erin Hannon) and Craig Robinson (Darryl Philbin) were nowhere to be found.

The reunion happened just a few weeks after Fischer, Helms and Kemper crashed Carell’s Saturday Night Live monologue to beg him to do an Office revival for the money. In the sketch, Fischer joked that Pam told Michael “don’t be a d—, do the reboot!” when he left for Denver.

“Do you guys want to see an Office reboot?” Carell asked the at the end of the bit. “All right, I am proud to announce officially that… we have a great show tonight!”

The Office originally ran from 2005 to 2013 on NBC and was based on Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant’s original U.K. series. NBC has reportedly been considering a reboot following the success of Roseanne, Will & Grace and other revivals, but there have been no updates on the situation since April.

While Krasinski was not at the reunion this weekend, he did pitch his idea for an Office revival at SXSW in March.

“I would love to do that,” Krasinski told The Wrap when asked about a revival. “I think it would sort of be a ‘Where Are They Now?’ kind of thing. That would be really fun… I would totally be down [for it] if everyone else is too.”

Krasinski also told Ellen DeGeneres he supported the idea, but no one called him after that.

“I still have yet to get a call,” the A Quiet Place star told The Wrap. “I am surprised that after Ellen and all that — I haven’t gotten a call, so I haven’t heard anything about it, other than on the internet — the internet is making the show. Twitter is shooting The Office reboot. I don’t know if any of us are going to be a part of it!”

The Office won the Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series in 2006. Although Carell surprisingly never won an Emmy, he did win a Golden Globe in 2006.

All episodes of The Office are available to stream on Netflix.

Photo credit: NBC