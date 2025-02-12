Justin Long Joins CBS Sitcom Ahead of Possible Spinoff: ‘The Neighborhood’ Adds New Cast Members

CBS’ The Neighborhood is adding four new members to the family. The Season 7 finale will double as a backdoor pilot for the spinoff series led by Malcolm (Sheaun McKinney) and Marty (Marcel Spears) while adding four new characters. The currently-untitled spinoff is set to debut late this year or early next year. The four new cast members are Justin Long (Barbarian), Kara Royster (Pretty Little Liars), and Hunter King and Angelique Cabral (Life in Pieces).

The potential spinoff sees Malcolm and Marty “embark on new adventures, finally leaving their parents’ nest to start the next chapter of their lives, finding themselves the newcomers in a neighborhood that’s both close but yet world apart: Venice Beach,” according to the press release. Long will play a tech millionaire, Royster and King will play influencers, and Cabral will play a book agent attempting to take Malcolm to “the top of the literary world.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

This series is separate from the previously-announced spinoff, Crutch, starring Tracy Morgan. Curiously, in that spinoff, Morgan will not reprise his Season 4 role as Calvin Butler’s brother Curtis, as fans previously assumed, but instead will be playing a new character named Francois “Frank” Crutchfield who is Butler’s cousin.

It is currently unknown whether The Neighborhood will be renewed for an eighth season, but a decision will come in the spring. Given that CBS is already working to create two spinoffs of the series, an eighth season is certainly in the realm of possibilities.