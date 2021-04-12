'The Neighborhood' Cast Teases Tonight's  'Tantalizing' New Episode

✖

The Neighborhood is back with a new episode tonight, April 12, after a few weeks off the air. The episode promises to be a different half-hour, with Gemma and Tina going off on their own for a surprising art class that sparks jealousy from Calvin. Meanwhile, Dave, Marty, and Malcolm try to solve a mystery in an unfinished novel. The episode aires at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, before a new episode of Bob Hearts Abishola.

In a full scene from tonight's episode, titled "Welcome to the Art Class," Tina (Tichina Arnold) and Gemma (Beth Behrs) are anxiously waiting for the class to start. The instructor (Marieve Herington) reveals that her boyfriend didn't get the fruit they were supposed to draw in the first class, so she decided to skip right to figure drawing. The model turns out to be a very handsome man who shocks Tina and Gemma when he drops his bathrobe. (Don't worry, there's no actual nudity shown thanks to some expertly placed easels.)

Girls night out just got a lot more interesting 👀. See for yourself Monday on a NEW #TheNeighborhood. 8/7c on CBS. pic.twitter.com/tlMF06kEd9 — The Neighborhood (@TheNeighborhood) April 10, 2021

CBS also released a promo with the cast describing the show in one word. Cedric the Entertainer, who plays Calvin, described the episode as "mysterious," while Dave actor Max Greenfield chimed in "nudity." Behrs described the episode as "tantalizing," while Arnold called it "dirty." Sean McKinney, who plays Malcolm, called the episode "shocking," but Marty actor Marcel Spears thought the episode was "confusing."

The new episode is the first to air since creator and showrunner Jim Reynolds announced he would be leaving the series. In a statement, Reynolds said he felt like he was no longer the right person to oversee the series, which is about a Midwestern white family living in a predominantly Black neighborhood in Los Angeles. The show has already been renewed for a fourth season.

Tonight. 8/7c. A new #TheNeighborhood unlike any Neighborhood you've seen before. pic.twitter.com/e10kvjXZ4i — The Neighborhood (@TheNeighborhood) April 12, 2021

“I am very proud of The Neighborhood and have given everything of myself over the last three years to make this the best show possible,” Reynolds said in a statement. “I am so happy that the show has found such an enthusiastic audience and that it will live on. At this moment, in light of everything going on in the world, I had concluded that I am not the right person to continue to tell these stories. I am excited to see the show thrive and wish everyone involved the very best.”

The Neighborhood airs on CBS Mondays at 8 p.m. ET. Past episodes are available to stream on Paramount+.