‘The Nanny’ Stars Fran Drescher and Charles Shaughnessy Reunite in Exclusive Clip for ‘Celebrity Family Feud’

The Nanny fans will want to tune in to this weekend’s episode of Celebrity Family Feud on ABC. Fran Drescher and Charles Shaughnessy reunited on the Steve Harvey-hosted game show, over 20 years after . The episode also features a sports-themed battle with former NBA player Chris Bosh’s family facing off against former football player Eric Decker’s family.



In an exclusive clip for PopCulture.com, Drescher and Shaughnessy face-off after Harvey asks them what is something they would hate to have happen while making love in a car. Drescher, who admitted she had never been on a celebrity game show before, quickly hit the buzzer. “Get rear-ended,” she responded before sharing her trademark laugh. Since the clip ends before Harvey gets to say “survey says,” viewers will have to watch the episode when it airs on Sunday, Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC to see what happens next.

While some celebrities play Family Feud with their families, Drescher put together a “Fran-tastic” team to play for Cancer Schmancer. Drescher’s team includes Emmy-winning costume designer Brenda Cooper, Let’s Get Organized author Meryl Starr, author Howie Priser, and interior design consultant Judi Mann. Shaunessy’s team includes his wife Susan, daughters Jenny and Maddy, and son-in-law Jonathan Tanners. He is also playing for Cancer Schmancer, an organization Drescher set up after she survived cancer and wrote a 2002 book of the same name.

The Nanny originally aired on CBS from 1993 to 1999 and is now available to stream on HBO Max. Drescher starred as Fran Fine, who works as a nanny for Shaugnessy’s Maxwell Sheffield after she is dumped and fired by her bridal-shop-owner boyfriend. Max and Fran later marry in the series, which earned Drescher two Emmy nominations and Cooper an Emmy win.

The second game featured in this Sunday’s episode sees Bosh play to raise money for the Boys and Girls Club of America. The former Miami Heat star’s team includes his wife Adrienne, and his famous friends Tia Mowry, Genevieve Padalecki, and Max Frost. Decker is playing for Graham’s Foundation, which supports parents of premature babies. Decker is joined by his wife, singer Jessie James Decker, her mother Karen Parker, her father Steve Parker, and her sister Sydney Bass.