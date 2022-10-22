'The Mysterious Benedict Society': EP and Showrunners Darren Swimmer and Todd Slavkin on Season 2's Evolution and Diversity in Casting (Exclusive)

Disney+'s magical The Mysterious Benedict Society is returning for Season 2. This time around, Reynie, Sticky, Kate and Constance – the four gifted orphans who were recruited by the eccentric Mr. Benedict embark on another mission to save the world from the nefarious plans of his twin brother Dr. L.D. Curtain. When the kids discover that Mr. Benedict and Number Two have been kidnapped, they must piece together the riddles and clues within a perilous scavenger hunt set by Mr. Benedict to foil Curtain's latest scheme. Relying on only their wits, intellect, and empathy, the charming group of misfits embark on a globe-trotting adventure by air, land, sea and pie truck, calling upon their special skills to solve the mysteries and rescue their lost comrades. Along the way, the kids experience the growing pains that come along with being part of their new "found family," while remaining true to their unique selves. In the process, they discover what true happiness really means.

Ahead of the premiere, PopCulture.com spoke with EPs & Showrunners Darren Swimmer and Todd Slavkin about all to expect in the second installment of the popular series. Season 2 becomes available for streaming on Disney+ on Oct. 26.

PC: Darren, what made you want to be a part of the show?

DS: We were able to read the pilot script that Phil Hay and Matt Manfredi had written. And we loved it. We loved the books. But seeing how they took that world from the books, and gave it their own spin, and put it together in script form, we really responded to it.

PC: And Todd, I actually spoke with Phil and Matt about this, about what some of their challenges were. That they felt like they experienced adapting the series from, obviously, book, to television. What do you think made it difficult, and what was the exciting part about it for you?

TS: It wasn't quite difficult, I think the challenge was fleshing out the characters, and the experience that you read in the book, to a visualized format, where an audience will get on that journey, and ride with it. And that means maybe grounding it a little bit more in the books, and giving scenarios that worked more on television. But it wasn't so much of a difficulty, as more of a fun thing to do.

And in terms of what's exciting, is writing characters that don't have superpowers, but their powers are intelligence, and kindness, and empathy – and that comes from the books. It's such a gift as a writer. And you're relying on characters' senses of humor, and ability to solve problems, and things like that, It was a very enjoyable writing process.

And bringing it to the screen, and creating the world of, Stone Town, and The Mysterious Benedict Society, kind of the timeless world that you see on screen. Again, it's a joy. It's not really a challenge. It's really enjoyable with visual effects, great production designers, and cinematography, to make this bizarre world come true has been a terrific experience.

PC: Darren, what about season two are you most excited for viewers at home to see? And what do you feel has made the show such a hit?

DS: I think seeing the kids on their own [makes it exciting]. We're going to have them go...they end up having to solve puzzles, and clues on a scavenger hunt, in order to find Mr. Benedict and Number Two, who have been kidnapped. And so they have to go out on their own this season. They're not on an island with adults, like they were last season. They have to forge out into the world, and go on an adventure across the sea, and go to Europe, and fend for themselves. I think that that's a fun twist on it.

And seeing them...how are our characters going to deal with the fact that they have nobody to turn to but themselves? And in terms of why I think it's popular is that there aren't a lot of shows on TV now that celebrate empathy, and happiness, and joy, and friendship, and family. We don't have a lot of weapons on our show. People are using their brains to solve problems, instead of their fists. And I think it's a fresh thing that we don't see enough of on TV.

PC: And I also spoke with MaameYaa and Gia about one of the reasons why I love the show is because of the diversity in casting. Todd, how do you feel as if that adds to the magic of the show?

TS: It makes it so much more accessible. Representation is everything. In all of the shows that Darren and I do, it plays a huge role. And from the very beginning, when we cast these kids, we were looking for kids that were different. We were looking for human beings, and even the adults, that were from all over the world, that was so important. So Gia comes from a different land. MaameYaa comes from a different land. It creates a world that's bigger than our own.

And when you were talking about the popularity of it, I think one of the reasons it's popular, is that it's not like America. It's not like a Hollywood show. I don't know. It's Stone Town. We're Stone town. We never use the word America. We use the word Europe in season two, but this is a big world full of many, many different people. And that's very important to us, and I think very important to the audience at large.