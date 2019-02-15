‘The Masked Singer’ Alien, La Toya Jackson, Reveals the Hardest Part About Keeping Her Identity Hidden

La Toya Jackson has been revealed to be the Alien on The Masked Singer, and she’s now sharing what was the hardest part about keeping her identity hidden.

While speaking to ET Online, Jackson confessed that the costume itself was so much to wear that she was worried her mask might fall off while she was performing.

“The alien head was so heavy, and it weighed so much it would tilt me over and I would lose my balance,” she said. “It was really heavy wood. I was more concerned about my head coming off.”

“I was hoping that [viewers] would not know. That’s what we all go in there hoping for. I was very careful,” Jackson also said. “I was careful not to laugh or anything, but they disguised our voices as you can see.”

Jackson explained that she had reservations about doing the reality competitions series, but that seeking her mother Katherine Jackson’s insight helped her make her decision.

“I thought it was very different, very unique. I loved the concept, that whole bit. However, I wasn’t sure if I wanted to do it,” she divulged. “I was juggling different projects at the same time. And then I decided to think about it and I asked someone, my mother, and she says, ‘Honey, go ahead and do it.’ “

Jackson only told her mother that she was the Alien, but many of her close friends had their suspicions. “They were guessing everything but me. They thought I was the lion, I don’t know where they got that from, they thought I was the unicorn, I forgot this other one, I think it was Margaret Cho, whichever one she was,” she stated.

Finally, Jackson admitted that none of the performers know one another’s identities. “I’m still trying to guess who people are and I’m not getting it right,” she said. “I did not know who anyone was. They did not know who I [was]. We come to the studio masked.

In a past interview, The Masked Singer executive producer Izzie Pick Ibarra opened up about how they plan to keep the identities of the singers secret moving forward.

“We have a lot of production processes in place for that type of secrecy that can still remain in place, if that makes sense. So few people knew who any of the singers were on our production — and it was very, very, very few people,” Ibarra explained. “We can carry on that to another season and I feel confident that we can keep [that going].”

“That’s the big part of the show right now: keeping the secret,” Craig Plestis, another executive producer, added. “We want America to guess. We want our panel to guess. We really tried to keep every secret from them because that’s a magic that we got from the show. If we can keep that again, keep all this a secret from everybody, from the crew and from the rest of America, it’s going to be a great season.”

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.