‘The Little Mermaid: Live’ First Look Has Fans Thinking It Looks ‘Cheap’

Part of that world! Fans are getting their first look at ABC’s upcoming The Little Mermaid Live! with a first look casting preview that debuted during Sunday’s premiere of the Tiffany Haddish’s new Kids Say the Darndest Things reboot, and there are definitely mixed reviews on the costuming choices so far.

Auli’i Cravalho will take to the stage with her long red locks as Ariel, while Queen Latifah will lend her sultry vocals to the sea witch Ursula. Shaggy will bring the party as Sebastian, while John Stamos will camp it up as Chef Louis and the handsome Prince Eric will be played by actor Graham Phillips.

The live musical event, in line with similar events like Grease Live!, is set to air Nov. 5 as part of a 30th anniversary celebration of the classic Disney film promises “take viewers on a magical adventure under the sea as live musical performances by a star-studded cast will be interwoven into the broadcast of the original feature film,” ABC said in a statement.

This looks so cheap, but I’ll watch and sigh. Shaggy as Sebastian in a red leather Michael Jackson-Thriller ensemble killed me. — Jennifer Brigitte (@HBICmaverick) October 7, 2019

This trailer should come with a cancer warning.

Its so bad that I cannot describe the infinite horror.

Cringe.

All of the cringe. Vulture: Queen Latifah, Auli’i Cravalho and Shaggy Welcome You Under the Sea in Little Mermaid Live! Teaser.https://t.co/lX7HYVxBut@GoogleNews — Aaron Fritsch (@AaronJFritsch) October 7, 2019

“This never-before-seen hybrid format will feature beautifully intricate sets and costumes, with music from the original animated film and the Tony Award-winning Broadway stage version,” the network added.

Although the final project has yet to be seen, some fans were unsure about the quality of the live show based on the brief look at the costumes. Not that it will keep some of them from tuning in.

idc if ppl thing the abc live little mermaid looks bad im READY FOR IT — SPOOKY TIME 🕷 🎃 (@onyourIeft) October 7, 2019

THE LITTLE MERMAID LIVE! VIDEO LOOKS LIKE A JOKE! DONT YALL GET TIRED FROM THESE LIVES! JESUS! — Biancaegg (@lil_stumplet) October 7, 2019

The Little Mermaid Live! will air live Nov. 5 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

