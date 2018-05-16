‘The Last Ship’ to End After 5 Seasons on TNT

The Last Ship will end its five season run on TNT after the upcoming final season, the network has announced.

According to Deadline, TNT and TBS boss Kevin Reilly confirmed the news at the Turner TV Upfronts on Wednesday.

The show shot its fourth and fifth seasons back-to-back, wrapping sometime last fall. At that time, speculation began to swirl that the show was over, as series star Travis Van Winkle posted a comment on social media about the shows “series wrap.” That comment was quickly deleted.

First airing in 2014, The Last Ship has been one of the more notable TNT shows for the last few years. Even though its ratings have fluctuated some recently, on average it has been the number three original show on the network, coming in behind Major Crimes and The Librarians (both of which have also been canceled by TNT).

Last year, the show suffered a setback when the its lead star, Eric Dane, had to take a break from shooting in order to seek medical intervention for his struggles with depression.

A representative for Dane released a statement at the time, explaining, “Eric asked for a break to deal with personal issues. He suffers from depression and has asked for a few weeks of downtime and the producers kindly granted that request. He looks forward to returning.”.

This was not Dane’s first time having personal issues play out publicly, as back in 2011 he went into rehab to help get his addiction to painkillers under control.

Dane gave an interview in 2014 where he briefly spoke about his past troubles, saying, “We’ve all made mistakes. I honestly think I’m exactly where I’m supposed to be at this moment in time. And I’m really happy.”

The Last Ship aired its fourth season from August to October in 2017, but no plans for the scheduling of season five have been revealed at this time. It has been announced, however, that the fifth and final season will consist of 10 episodes.

After the news of The Last Ship ending its run was announced, Cameron Fuller — who plays ASW Wright on the show — took to Twitter to encourage the fans who are sad to see it go.

“I am so proud of all that my [Last Ship] family and I have accomplished & I can’t wait for you guys to see how insane this ending is! Thank you for supporting us over the last few years,” Fuller wrote, adding, “This season will blow your mind.”