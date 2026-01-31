‘The Last of Us’ Stars Pedro Pascal and Melanie Lynskey Remember Catherine O’Hara

The Last of Us stars Pedro Pascal and Melanie Lynskey are remembering their late co-star, Catherine O’Hara.

It was reported that O’Hara died on Friday at 71.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Tributes have been pouring in for the actress, including from some of her The Last of Us co-stars. O’Hara appeared in three episodes of the video game adaptation’s second season in 2025 as Gail Lynden. Pascal shared a sweet behind-the-scenes photo of himself and O’Hara on Instagram, along with a very sweet message.

“Oh, genius to be near you,” he wrote. “Eternally grateful. There is less light in my world, this lucky world that had you, will keep you, always. Always. The one and ONLY #CatherineOHara.”

Lynskey, on the other hand, went the longer route, reflecting on how O’Hara has inspired her. “So grateful I got to tell her what she meant to me- how she inspired me, shaped my sense of humour and understanding of the work we do, that she was the pinnacle of greatness to me,” she wrote. “I’m sure every actor she met told her similar things. She did not behave as though she’d heard it a million times, she listened and accepted it with grace and wit and tremendous kindness.”

Photograph by Liane Hentscher/HBO

She went on to thank filmmaker Jason Reitman for inviting her to do the Film Independent LACMA reading where she “got to work with my hero and witness her genius first hand.” Lynskey continued, “It was incredible to watch her work and be in her presence. I’ll never forget a minute of it. That day, and again on an overlapping shoot day on Away We Go, I saw her be nothing short of wonderful to every single person she encountered, from the director to the PAs. When people say someone ‘lit up a room’, this is what they mean. She was radiant; it was kind of otherworldly. Her talent was singular. There’s been nobody like her before and there won’t be again. What a genius. What a beautiful person. My heart is with her family and dear friends who adored her.”

TMZ was the first to report that O’Hara had passed away. According to PEOPLE, she was rushed to the hospital early this morning and was “in serious condition.” Not much is known about the cause of death, but the outlet reports that O’Hara passed away following “a brief illness,” per her rep.