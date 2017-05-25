Currently Streaming: ‘The Keepers’ On Netflix Is The Latest Crime Obsession

A couple of years ago, Netflix broke boundaries and shattered expectations with a deep dive into the world of our justice system called Making A Murderer. Viewers all around the country began obsessing over the case Stephen Avery, and the show became an instant phenomenon.

Well, the streaming service is at it once again, and a new true crime series has started making waves across the nation. If you haven’t already, it’s time to start watching The Keepers.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The new series is a true crime documentary, much like Making A Murderer. Both shows also focus on a crime that no one believes is fully solved. That’s about where the similarities end.

The Keepers tells the tale of Sister Cathy Cesnik, a high school-teaching nun in Baltimore. Cathy disappeared without a trace, one cold night in 1969. Her body was found almost two months later. During that time, another young woman named Joyce Malecki was also killed under similar circumstances.

No one was ever arrested for Cathy’s murder, nor Joyce’s, and the police never really got anywhere with an investigation. This is a true cold case.

More TV: Hannibal Showrunner Teases Possible Return

Today, a few of Cathy’s students, who are now in their 60’s, have continued to search for the truth behind their teacher’s murder. They believe that something bigger was behind the heinous act, and that it has something to do with the Catholic Church in Baltimore.

Throughout the seven episodes of The Keepers, audiences follow the women on this journey, and rack their brains trying to discover what actually happened to Sister Cathy. Since this series follows a cold case, and not corruption of the justice system, viewers have many more clues to unpack and think over.

The Keepers will have you puzzled, angry, terrified, and everything in between. The seven episodes will go by so fast you’ll be disappointed there aren’t more.

If you’re a fan of true crime, you’ll want to make sure you’re watching The Keepers. You can check out the full trailer for the series here.

Up Next: Everything Coming To Netflix In June

Photo Credit: Netflix