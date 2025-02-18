‘The Irrational’: Marisa Tries to Talk Kylie into Mending a Friendship (Exclusive Clip)

Tonight’s new The Irrational will bring together Marisa and Kylie again, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive clip. In “The Milgram Experiment,” airing at 10 p.m. ET on NBC, “Alec helps Rose when an attorney general is threatened by a scandalous, deep fake video that puts lives in danger. The head of Rose’s firm arrives from Europe and gets entangled in their case work, leading Alec to do an experiment.”

As for Marisa and Kylie, fans will remember that earlier in Season 2, Kylie was tricked by her hacker friend, Angelique, who stole her code and proceeded to ghost her. While Angelique is now trying to be friends with Kylie again, Kylie is not as willing to try. In the exclusive clip, Marisa tries to help Kylie by reminding her that Angelique wants to apologize and mend the friendship, something that Kylie doesn’t want, at least for now.

It’s not easy picking up a friendship again after that kind of betrayal, so it’s not so surprising that Kylie is being so hesitant. Especially since she thinks that Angelique just needs something rather than wanting to mend the friendship. However, it’s possible that Marisa won’t be one to back down from that conversation either since she also seems pretty persistent in wanting Kylie to give it a try again. How this will continue is unknown, but it should be interesting to see what happens.

Meanwhile, that is not the only storyline that will be at the center of tonight’s episode. It sounds like Alec and Rose will be dealing with quite a lot when it comes to a new case, and there is no telling what will go down. The new episode will be an entertaining one, that’s for sure, and there are plenty of ways that the stories will go in.

Luckily, it won’t be long until viewers find out what happens with Kylie and what happens with Alec and Rose. A new episode of The Irrational airs tonight at 10 p.m. ET on NBC, streaming the next day on Peacock, where all episodes are currently available. Check out the exclusive sneak peek above and come up with theories as to whether Kylie will give in and talk to Angelique or not because, at this point, it’s anyone’s guess.