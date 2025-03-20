‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Trailer Released for Final Season

It’s time for a revolution on The Handmaid’s Tale.

The trailer for the sixth and final season has dropped ahead of its release date next month.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Play video

The series, which stars Elisabeth Moss, Joseph Fiennes, and Yvonne Strahovski, has been running since 2017. In the trailer for the final season, the Handmaids and all other enemies of dystopian society Gilead are seen rising up in resistance.

“Rise up and fight for your freedom!” screams Moss’ character June. “We use all of our friends, everyone and anyone who hates Gilead, to finally declare: enough.”

The Handmaid’s Tale is based on a book of the same name by Margaret Atwood.

It is one of Hulu’s biggest hits, and the first streaming series to ever win Outstanding Drama Series at the Emmys. It has been nominated for 13 Emmys, and has won eight.

Currently, the streaming service is hard at work on a sequel series to Handmaid’s Tale, entitled The Testaments. Series producer Warren Littlefield told Deadline last month that the team is “full speed ahead” on the sequel and discussed the series’ politically charged themes.

“While [Handmaid’s Tale] was developed in an Obama administration, when we were shooting, I think, Episode 4 of Season 1, Trump came to office and, while we thought and hoped and prayed that we would be less relevant a series, the longer we were on, the more relevant we became,” Littlefield said. “Our thematics only got stronger, sadly, and today, as we think and discuss plans for Testaments, it feels like there’s a reason to keep this world alive.”

The final season of The Handmaid’s Tale premieres on April 8.