'The Grinch' Airing on FX Tonight in Wake of Netflix Removal

Dr. Seuss' The Grinch may be gone from Netflix, but it will air on Wednesday night on FX. Fans were heartbroken when The Grinch left Netflix's catalogue last week, just in time for the Christmas season to begin in earnest. Now, they will have another chance to watch it with the family, or record it for later.

The 2018 CGI adaptation of The Grinch is airing on FX on Wednesday, Dec. 9 at 8 p.m. ET, so either set your DVR or plan accordingly. The movie has been in Netflix's library for over a year, but it left at the beginning of this month, just as many fans went looking for it for the first time in months. The movie was co-produced by Illumination and Universal Pictures, and apparently when the licensing deal ran out, the companies opted to take it back for themselves.

So far, The Grinch has not appeared on NBCUniversal's streaming app Peacock, nor on any other subscription-based service. It is available on some digital stores like Amazon Prime Video and Google Play, either for rental or purchase. However, watching or recording Wednesday's broadcast will save you a few dollars — though it will include commercial breaks.

It's notable that FX is airing The Grinch on Wednesday, as it will be competing with NBC's broadcast of Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical! The theatrical production stars Matthew Morrison of Glee fame as the Grinch himself, and Amelia Minto as Cindy-Lou Who.

The Grinch The Musical starts at 8 p.m. ET — precisely the same time as FX's broadcast of the 2018 animated version. The musical airs on NBC, but will also be available to watch on the NBC website, the NBC app or Peacock. Other skinny TV bundles like YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and Sling TV will have the broadcast as well.

If you'd rather focus on the 2018 movie tonight and save the musical for later, fear not. Hulu has confirmed that The Grinch The Musical will be available for next-day streaming on Thursday. There is no word how long it will stay on the outlet's library, but there will be time to watch it down the road.

Whatever streaming service you're using, chances are there are plenty of options to hold you over for the Christmas season. The 2000 live-action rendition of How The Grinch Stole Christmas starring Jim Carrey is available on Netflix, while the 1966 animated version is available for free with ads on YouTube. Other Christmas favorites both new and old are available all over the internet this holiday season.