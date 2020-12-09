'The Grinch Musical': How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

✖

NBC is set to air yet another exciting musical event on Wednesday night. To get into the Christmas spirit, the network will air a musical version of How The Grinch Stole Christmas a.k.a. the Grinch Musical. The special stars Matthew Morrison in the titular role as well as Booboo Stewart, Denis O'Hare, and Amelia Minto. How can you tune in to the event yourself?

The Grinch Musical will air on Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. If you can't watch the special via the traditional means, there are a number of streaming services that you can turn to in order to check it out. Streaming platforms such as Fubo, Sling, YouTube Live TV, and Hulu Live TV all have options for those wishing to watch the Grinch Musical live. Many of those streaming platforms even offer free trials for new users. Of course, if you can't watch the musical on Wednesday night, the Grinch Musical will be available for next-day streaming on both Hulu and NBC.com.

The Grinch Musical isn't the first time that NBC has stepped into the musical realm. The network has previously produced live stage performances such as Peter Pan, The Sound of Music, The Wiz, Hairspray, and Jesus Christ Superstar. Of course, with their latest musical, the network is getting into the holiday spirit. It was previously announced at the beginning of November that Morrison would star in a live version of Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas. At the time, the Glee alum shared his excitement over being able to portray the "dastardly but lovable" Grinch in the musical version of the holiday classic. He also shared his gratitude for his fellow performers and the crew for giving it their all to make this event special and safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"While the pandemic presents some challenges in bringing the stage musical to life, we are putting together a really special show with some crazy, fun, imaginative things going on," he explained in a video that was posted on Instagram. "We're gonna have so much fun this holiday season. We all need some cheer, and I will see you on Dec. 9."