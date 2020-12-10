'The Grinch Musical' Branded as 'Strange' as Viewers Say It's 'Ruining Christmas'
Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical! aired on NBC Wednesday night, and the overall reception from viewers seemed to be negative. While there are a considerable amount of people watching the special, most of the conversation around the broadcast is about just how damn weird it is. From the costumes to the musical numbers, viewers just aren't for it. However, they just can't look away, either.
Twitter is filled with hot takes and jokes about the musical, which stars Matthew Morrison as the titular storybook character. Criticisms ranged from viewers thinking it strayed too far from source material to others calling the whole ordeal "a living nightmare." However, it is worth noting that some people complimented the show's sets and loved seeing a musical of any kind on TV after this crazy year. Scroll through to see some of the reactions to The Grinch Musical.
6 minutes into the NBC Grinch Musical. It’s ruining Christmas for me— Nick Skiles (@arsonickk) December 10, 2020
Watching Will Schuester as the Grinch with his dog Boo Boo Stewart is the strangest thing I have seen...maybe ever. #TheGrinch— Gabriela Martinez (@GabiM1901) December 10, 2020
I am really not digging this version. The whovillians dont even look like whovillians. The Grinch isnt grinchy enough. Doesnt even look like the grinch. I am so dissapointed :( #GrinchMusical— ♡Jennifer♡ (@jpsabresfan78) December 10, 2020
the grinch musical on nbc is a crime against humanity and should be treated as such— cass (@brosnagram) December 10, 2020
Watching #GrinchMusical and I am way too sober for this living nightmare. pic.twitter.com/xKi5C48DRI— Misti Michelle (@mistimichellexo) December 10, 2020
The Grinch that will haunt your dreams forever #TheGrinchMusical #GrinchMusical pic.twitter.com/rANYYtqqlo— Allison the Disney diva (@Daviesallison1A) December 10, 2020
Imagine watching this if you were high #GrinchMusical— Liv (@stevenrogered) December 10, 2020
Some More Positive Thoughts
watching grinch the musical on tv and already started tearing up because I miss dancing so much— Brookelynn (@Baby_Brooke98) December 10, 2020
I will say I like the set design in the Grinch’s cave #GrinchMusical— Emilazy 👽🏳️🌈 (@emilazy95) December 10, 2020
I like The Grinch musical. #thegrinch Funny how so many real life Grinches don't. The lyrics are fun, the costumes are great, and the stages and acting are good. Go bah-humbug somewhere else, Scrooges!— BIDEN WINS&WINS&WINS 🎉🎉🎉 (@livetweettweet) December 10, 2020
Thanks, NBC, for continuing to believe in the power and magic of musicals when America needs it the most. As a viewer of tonight’s special, I feel truly grateful for it. #GrinchMusical @nbc @DrSeuss @Matt_Morrison pic.twitter.com/rp7afb6SPm— Kurt Glenn (@glenn_biz) December 10, 2020