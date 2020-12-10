'The Grinch Musical' Branded as 'Strange' as Viewers Say It's 'Ruining Christmas'

Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical! aired on NBC Wednesday night, and the overall reception from viewers seemed to be negative. While there are a considerable amount of people watching the special, most of the conversation around the broadcast is about just how damn weird it is. From the costumes to the musical numbers, viewers just aren't for it. However, they just can't look away, either.

Twitter is filled with hot takes and jokes about the musical, which stars Matthew Morrison as the titular storybook character. Criticisms ranged from viewers thinking it strayed too far from source material to others calling the whole ordeal "a living nightmare." However, it is worth noting that some people complimented the show's sets and loved seeing a musical of any kind on TV after this crazy year. Scroll through to see some of the reactions to The Grinch Musical.