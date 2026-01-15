‘The Good Place’ Alum Cast in Star-Studded FX Limited Series ‘Cry Wolf’

A star from The Good Place has joined FX’s Cry Wolf.

Deadline reports that William Jackson Harper has been added to the cast of the star-studded limited series.

From Sarah Treem, Cry Wolf is inspired by the Danish series Ulven Kommer (Cry Wolf), created by Maja Jul Larsen. The cast also includes Olivia Colman, Brie Larson, Shawn Hatosy, Alyvia Alyn Lind, and Jack Greig. Cry Wolf is a psychological family thriller that follows social worker Kath (Colman) and mother, April (Larson), who are thrust into crisis when “the mother’s teenage daughter, Mia (Lind), alleges abuse, pushing both women to their limits as they navigate an impossible situation.”

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode A5015 — Pictured: William Jackson Harper — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)

Harper will reportedly play Arthur, Kath’s supervisor at Child Protective Services, who has a good sense of humor. Production is set to begin soon. Executive producers include Treem, Colman, Larson, Kim Todd, Rodrigo Garcia, Melissa Bernstein, Ed Sinclair, Alena Smith, Maja Jul Larsen, Christian Rank, and Claudia Saganario. Cry Wolf is produced by FX Productions.

William Jackson Harper is best known for his role as Chidi Anagonye on NBC’s The Good Place, which ran for four seasons from 2016 to 2020. He can most recently be seen in Apple TV’s The Morning Show and Netflix’s A Man in Full, as well as an episode of CBS’ Elsbeth. Additional credits include Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Landscape with Invisible Hand, Dogs in Space, The Resort, Death to 2021, Love Life, The Underground Railroad, We Broke Up, Dark Waters, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, and Midsommar.

Pictured: William Jackson Harper as Gary Pidgeon (Photo by Michael Parmelee/CBS via Getty Images)

Cry Wolf is not all that Harper has coming up. He will next be leading the MGM+ anthology series American Hostage, co-created and executive produced by Shawn Ryan and Eileen Myers. According to his IMDb, Harper is also set to lend his voice to the upcoming animated series Jodie, a spinoff of MTV’s Daria, and will be appearing in the comedy film Devices and drama film The Life and Deaths of Wilson Shedd.

Cry Wolf is looking to be a pretty hot series with the cast locked in, and it’s possible Harper won’t be the last one to join. Additional information on the series, including a premiere date, has not been announced, but with production kicking off soon, it should only be a matter of time. In the meantime, fans can watch all four seasons of The Good Place on Peacock.