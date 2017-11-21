‘The Good Doctor’ Beats ‘The Voice’ in Monday Night Ratings

Monday night TV was dominated by ABC‘s leading drama, The Good Doctor, which at 10.3 million viewers and a 1.9 demo rating knocked down NBC‘s The Voice (9.1 million/1.7) a few rungs. Pending adjustment from NFL preemption, The Good Doctor bested The Voice with its first-ever Monday night win.

ABC also held on tight with part one of its fall finale of Dancing With the Stars (10.4 million/1.5), although it fell shy of last fall’s part one finale (12 million/1.8).

While CBS‘ numbers were lower than ABC‘s, Kevin Can Wait (6.7 million/1.4), Man With a Plan (6 million/1.2), Superior Donuts (5.2 million/1.0) and Scorpion (5 million/0.9) were all up. 9JKL (4.4 million/0.8) was flat.

Elsewhere, NBC’s other notable show, The Brave (4.7 million/0.9) ended its fall run down a tick, despite its cliffhanger ending.

The CW held steady with Supergirl (1.91 million/0.5) and Valor (1 million/0.2).