'The Good Doctor,' 'The Flash' and Numerous Other TV Shows Could Soon Stop Production

✖

Several of your favorite TV shows could be facing a pause in production soon. Deadline reported that the Directors Guild of Canada BC has issued a strike notice. If it goes into effect, it could lead to production pauses for shows such as The Good Doctor, The Flash, Riverdale, and other shows that film in the Canadian province.

For over a year now, the Directors Guild of Canada BC has been in contract negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) and the Canadian Media Producers Association. Those talks have subsequently stalled and, as a result, the Directors Guild of Canada BC issued a 72-hour strike notice on Tuesday. If the strike does go into effect, it would be the first one in the history of the Directors Guild of Canada BC. This could affect the more than 30 programs that are currently being shot in British Columbia, including several American shows.

The shows that could be affected by this possible strike include The Flash, The Good Doctor, Riverdale, Snowpiercer, Charmed, Superman & Lois, and A Million Little Things. Even though these shows may be forced to stop production amidst the strike, it would not affect other productions in Canada, including several that are based in Toronto, Ontario. A majority of DGC BC members are in support of a strike if last-minute negotiations fail, as 92.2% voted in favor of it. The two parties attempted to reach a deal on Monday, but the guild said that "no progress was made."

"Yesterday, we met with the Negotiating Producers," Allan Harmon, District Council Chairman, DGC BC, said. "In light of the overwhelming support for a strike mandate, we had expected them to address the issues that are vitally important to our members. They did not. Their refusal to address these issues has left us with no other choice but to issue a strike notice." The parties failed to reach an agreement again by Wednesday and AMPTP and the Canadian Media Producers issued a joint statement about the impending strike.

"Following more than a year of good-faith negotiations by producers, we are disappointed that the DGC BC chose to issue a strike notice and that discussions to reach an agreement have stalled," their statement read. "Our last proposal to the DGC BC was a fair offer that included substantial improvements for employees working under the Collective Agreement. After meeting with the DGC BC again on April 25, it is clear that significant differences remain. A path that leads both parties to a deal remains a priority, but the DGC's choice may impede a resolution in the near future."