‘The Good Doctor’ [SPOILER] Might Leave St. Bonaventure Hospital

The penultimate episode of The Good Doctor‘s first season teased a possible big departure. Dr. Jared Kalu (Chuku Modu) got an acceptance letter from Denver Memorial Hospital, giving him a big reason for leaving St. Bonaventure Hospital and San Jose.

In “Smile,” Jared’s story involved the return of Celez (Kandyse McClure), a patient he treated in the episode “Not Fake.” Since his relationship with Dr. Claire Browne (Antonia Thomas) ended for good, he started falling in love with Celez. Their interactions got progressively awkward as the episode went on.

At first, Jared did not think he could talk to Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) about the issue, but he decided to anyway. Shaun had some surprising advice: take a sick day.

That is not what Jared did, though. He decided to give Celez’s case to Shaun, since doctors cannot date their own patients. Jared then asked Celez out on a date, and she said yes. It looked like Jared had a good reason to stay in San Jose.

But then we saw Jared open the letter from the Denver hospital. After reading it, he smiled.

The preview for the season finale focused on Dr. Aaron Glassman’s (Richard Schiff) brain cancer diagnosis, so we did not see any of Jared’s scenes.

Jared had a difficult year at St. Bonaventure, so he had perfectly good reasons to want to get out of St. Bonaventure. In an episode earlier this season, Jared thought he was being noble by punching a doctor who sexually harassed Claire. But instead, it got him fired and Claire was angry because it made the situation even more difficult. Jared managed to get his job back, but the whole situation was never forgotten and he was on thin ice for the rest of the season.

Although Jared had trouble keeping his colleagues on his side, fans at home still want Jared on the show. Here’s how they reacted to the news of Jared possibly leaving.

One fan hopes the show will follow Jared to Denver if he takes the job.

The season finale of The Good Doctor airs on Monday, March 26 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

