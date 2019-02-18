‘The Good Doctor’: Shaun Seemingly Fired in Monday Night Episode Preview

Former Hawaii Five-0 star Daniel Dae Kim finally makes his first appearance in front of the camera in The Good Doctor during this week’s episode, and it is not good news for Dr. Shaun Murphy.

The preview for Monday night’s episode, “Risk and Reward” confirm that Kim’s character, Dr. Jackson Han, is the new Chief of Surgery at St. Bonavenutre Hospital in San Jose. During one of his first days on the job, Jackson sees Shaun (Freddie Highmore) be brutally honest to a distraught mother of a critically ill newborn baby. That causes Han to wonder why the hospital has a surgical resident with autism.

“I’ve been working with a new chief of surgery,” Shaun told Dr. Aaron Glassman (Richard Schiff) in the preview.

“How’s that going?” Glassman asked.

Shaun replied that well, “Not very well.”

In another scene, Han confronts Dr. Audrey Lim (Christina Chang), telling her that Shaun is not even aware he did anything wrong.

“Shaun deserves to be here,” Lim told him.

The preview’s final scene shows Shaun sitting next to Han, insisting he is a surgical resident.

“You were,” Han bluntly replies.

Han is Kim’s first role on television since leaving Hawaii Five-0 almost two years ago. Since then, he has been instrumental bringing The Good Doctor from South Korea to American televisions. The Lost alumnus is an executive producer on the medical drama, which is based on a South Korean drama. It was first developed at CBS Studios, but it did not go far there. Undeterred, Kim took the show to ABC with House creator David Shore onboard.

Although Kim is a television veteran, he admitted to Entertainment Weekly he was a little nervous about starting his four-episode arc on the show.

“I know the quality of David Shore’s writing and I wanted to do it justice,” Kim told the magazine. “I also wanted to be a good scene partner to all my fellow actors and people that I’d known in a producing capacity, so I wanted to service the show. Because of that, I felt a little bit more butterflies in my stomach than I expected.”

Kim was not the only one with nerves on the set during “Risk and Reward.” It is the first episode Highmore directed.

“I actually really enjoyed the fact that my first episode was directed by a [member] of the family. It was nice because I’d known everyone and some as friends, but now to work with [Highmore] as a member of the ensemble, it was even more special because Freddie was at the helm,” Kim told EW.

New episodes of The Good Doctor air on ABC at 10 p.m. ET Mondays.

Photo credit: ABC/David Bukach