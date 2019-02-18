TV Shows

‘The Good Doctor’: Shaun Seemingly Fired in Monday Night Episode Preview

Former Hawaii Five-0 star Daniel Dae Kim finally makes his first appearance in front of the camera […]

By

Former Hawaii Five-0 star Daniel Dae Kim finally makes his first appearance in front of the camera in The Good Doctor during this week’s episode, and it is not good news for Dr. Shaun Murphy.

The preview for Monday night’s episode, “Risk and Reward” confirm that Kim’s character, Dr. Jackson Han, is the new Chief of Surgery at St. Bonavenutre Hospital in San Jose. During one of his first days on the job, Jackson sees Shaun (Freddie Highmore) be brutally honest to a distraught mother of a critically ill newborn baby. That causes Han to wonder why the hospital has a surgical resident with autism.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’ve been working with a new chief of surgery,” Shaun told Dr. Aaron Glassman (Richard Schiff) in the preview.

“How’s that going?” Glassman asked.

Shaun replied that well, “Not very well.”

In another scene, Han confronts Dr. Audrey Lim (Christina Chang), telling her that Shaun is not even aware he did anything wrong.

“Shaun deserves to be here,” Lim told him.

The preview’s final scene shows Shaun sitting next to Han, insisting he is a surgical resident.

“You were,” Han bluntly replies.

Han is Kim’s first role on television since leaving Hawaii Five-0 almost two years ago. Since then, he has been instrumental bringing The Good Doctor from South Korea to American televisions. The Lost alumnus is an executive producer on the medical drama, which is based on a South Korean drama. It was first developed at CBS Studios, but it did not go far there. Undeterred, Kim took the show to ABC with House creator David Shore onboard.

Although Kim is a television veteran, he admitted to Entertainment Weekly he was a little nervous about starting his four-episode arc on the show.

“I know the quality of David Shore’s writing and I wanted to do it justice,” Kim told the magazine. “I also wanted to be a good scene partner to all my fellow actors and people that I’d known in a producing capacity, so I wanted to service the show. Because of that, I felt a little bit more butterflies in my stomach than I expected.”

Kim was not the only one with nerves on the set during “Risk and Reward.” It is the first episode Highmore directed.

“I actually really enjoyed the fact that my first episode was directed by a [member] of the family. It was nice because I’d known everyone and some as friends, but now to work with [Highmore] as a member of the ensemble, it was even more special because Freddie was at the helm,” Kim told EW.

New episodes of The Good Doctor air on ABC at 10 p.m. ET Mondays.

Photo credit: ABC/David Bukach

Tagged:
, , ,

Related Posts

  • Rocky Carroll Previews ‘NCIS’ Franchise’s 1,000th Episode: ‘All Hell Breaks Loose’ (Exclusive)
    "A Thousand Yards" – NCIS comes under attack by a mysterious enemy from the past. Also, Vance tries to mend fences with his estranged son by explaining why, despite the ongoing dangers of his job, he still chooses to stay at NCIS, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, April 15 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)* Episode marks the 1,000th episode of the NCIS franchise. Daniela Ruah (NCIS: LOS ANGELES) and Vanessa Lachey (NCIS: HAWAI'I) make a special appearance. Pictured (L-R): Rocky Carroll as Leon Vance. Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    TV Shows

    Rocky Carroll Previews ‘NCIS’ Franchise’s 1,000th Episode: ‘All Hell Breaks Loose’ (Exclusive)

  • ‘The Good Doctor’ Star Speaks Out After Shocking Final Season Death
    THE GOOD DOCTOR – "Critical Support" Shaun continues to be tested by Charlie when their newest case prompts her incessant stream of questions – all in pursuit of an answer. Meanwhile, Morgan struggles on who to name as guardian for Baby Eden should anything happen to her. TUESDAY, MARCH 5 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (Disney/Jeff Weddell)<br>KAYLA CROMER, FREDDIE HIGHMORE, NOAH GALVIN, CHUKU MODU
    TV Shows

    ‘The Good Doctor’ Star Speaks Out After Shocking Final Season Death

  • ‘Elsbeth’: Carrie Preston Previews ‘Amazing Guest Stars’ in Back-to-Back New Episodes (Exclusive)
    "A Classic New York Character" — After the loathed co-op board president (guest star Linda Lavin) of a luxury pre-war building falls off her balcony to her death, Elsbeth and Kaya are called to the scene to dig for a lead when they meet Joann (guest star Jane Krakowski), a high-powered Manhattan real estate broker with huge clients and even bigger secrets. Pictured (L-R): Jane Krakowski as Joann Lenox and Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni Photo: Elizabeth Fisher/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    TV Shows

    ‘Elsbeth’: Carrie Preston Previews ‘Amazing Guest Stars’ in Back-to-Back New Episodes (Exclusive)

  • Original ‘Good Doctor’ Cast Member Returning for Season 7
    THE GOOD DOCTOR – The Uncertainty Principle Dr. Morgan Reznik discovers her patients wealth and obsession with extending his life is a dangerous mix that could end up costing more than he can afford on The Good Doctor, MONDAY, JAN. 18 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (Jeff Weddell via Getty Images) ANTONIA THOMAS, CHRISTINA CHANG, WILL YUN LEE, FREDDIE HIGHMORE
    TV Shows

    Original ‘Good Doctor’ Cast Member Returning for Season 7