New ‘Good Doctor’ Season 2 Trailer Teases Shaun’s Challenges and Mistakes

The Good Doctor is prepping for its season 2 premiere, and ABC has released a dramatic new teaser ahead of its upcoming episodes.

In the preview, a 45-second clip is shown detailing the life of its lead character Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore).

In the highly produced clip, which does not features any scenes from the new season, Shaun is shown in various situations he typically encounters. A dramatic voiceover from Dr. Aaron Glassman (Richard Schiff) plays as slow motion glimpses of Shaun and supporting cast members are shown.

“Shaun has a uniquely gifted mind,” Dr. Glassman says. “He faces challenges most of us could never imagine. Every one of us has made mistakes. He sees things and has insights that are truly remarkable. Shaun gives people hope, including me. “

Highmore then briefly speaks in character, saying “I’m doctor Shaun Murphy.”

The first scene sees Shaun in the middle of a surgical procedure alongside Dr. Alex Park (Will Yun Lee) and Dr. Morgan Reznick (Fiona Gubelmann). He then sees Shaun struggling to react to an upset Dr. Claire Browne (Antonia Thomas), who is being embraced by a man and a woman. Dr. Neil Melendez (Nicholas Gonzalez) is also shown in the background of this vignette.

The third glimpse sees Shaun standing at a bus station subway station. His love interest Lea Dilallo (Paige Spara) is shown sitting in a subway car departing the station.

Lastly, Shaun is shown once more in the hospital standing beside Dr. Glassman. An image of a brain with low grade Glioma, a type of brain tumor, is displayed in the air.

This discussion of Shaun’s altered way of thinking is a sign that the show will still lean into its goal of showing a bold new look at autism through Shaun’s eyes. That message is one that Highmore is particularly proud of, as he has stated in recent interviews.

“I think that Shaun, hopefully, speaks not just to people with autism, but to anyone who has felt somewhat different or marginalized by society, or that they haven’t had their fair shot and their chance to prove themselves for whatever reason,” Highmore told Deadline. “Everyone on the spectrum is different too, and even people with autism aren’t necessarily going to identify with the exact experience Shaun goes through.”

He continues, “It’s just the idea of him showing up in that workplace, in the very first episode, and the conversations that are going on about whether they should have someone like Shaun working at the hospital. You’d think society has moved on, but I think the reality is very different.”

The Good Doctor returns Monday, Sept. 24 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

