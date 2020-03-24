‘The Good Doctor’ Reveals Who Survives Major Earthquake

In the first half of The Good Doctor‘s Season 3 finale, the team at St. Bonaventure Hospital was shaken up by a major earthquake in San Jose. Monday night’s episode revealed who survived the earthquake, although the end left to lives still hanging in the balance. Fans were relieved by the outcome, and only have to wait a week to see how the hanging threads are resolved.

At the very beginning of “Hurt,” Dr. Aaron Glassman (Rcihard Schiff), Dr. Neil Melendez (Nicholas Gonzalez) and Lea (Paige Spara) were attending an event with colleagues and friends. While there, San Jose suddenly experienced an earthquake. Melendez and Glassman were safe, and ran back to the hospital to help out. Unfortunately, Lea was separated from the group. The rest of the team rushed in to save Lea and other victims. Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) rushed to save Lea, even ignoring Dr. Audrey Lim’s (Christina Chang) orders to let the fire rescue team search for her.

Shaun continued crawling through the rubble, and did find a patient to help. Sadly, the woman (Marin Ireland) turned out to not be Lea. Shawn was stuck, though, and did everything he could to help the patient. Meanwhile, Lim did locate Lea, who was mostly unharmed. This meant all of the main characters at the charity dinner survived the earthquake.

Just when it looked like everyone could relax though, there was an aftershock just before the end of the episode. Melendez threw up after it, and told Dr. Claire Browne (Antonia Thomas) he was fine. Once he regained his footing though, he collapsed and Claire called for paramedics to help as she kept searching for a pulse.

Shaun’s life was also put in danger by the aftershock. Although he and his patient were fine, water started seeping into the area where they were, and he called on Lim to get help as soon as possible.

“It’s certainly an incredibly intense two hours,” The Good Doctor showrunner David Shore told Entertainment Weekly before the episode aired. “We’re an unabashedly emotional show. I don’t think we’re melodramatic. We are dramatic, and we’ll make you cry, and we will make you smile. It’s such a cliche but we really do strive to do that and we do it even more in these last two episodes.”

The Good Doctor was already renewed for Season 4, so it is unlikely that Shaun, the show’s main character, would die. ABC picked up the series for another season early last month.

“The Good Doctor has been a cornerstone on Monday nights and is one of those special heartfelt series that fearlessly tackles inclusivity,” ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke said in a statement at the time. “David Shore’s thoughtful storytelling, combined with an incredible cast led by Freddie Highmore‘s nuanced performance as Dr. Shaun Murphy, are what have made this series as breakout hit over the past three seasons, and I’m excited to see where they take us next.”

The Good Doctor airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

