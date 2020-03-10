'The Good Doctor' Fans Shaken by Earthquake Teaser for Season 3 Finale

While there were plenty of shockers in Monday night's episode of The Good Doctor, the Season 3 finale promises to really shake things up. In the teaser for the two-hour finale, not airing until March 23, ABC revealed there will be an earthquake in San Jose. The brief teaser left fans in a state of shock as well.

At the end of "Heartbreak," Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) was inspired to finally unleash his anger at Lea (Paige Spara), who refused to start a relationship with him because of his autism. She feared her disorganized lifestyle would clash with Shaun's, as he always needs things in order. Shaun decided it was time to hurt her back and initially wanted to smash her car, just as he saw his patient's girlfriend do earlier.

A LEGIT EARTHQUAKE ... WHAT #TheGoodDoctor — meg (@meagangrande) March 10, 2020

However, Shaun decided to do something much more hurtful.

He unloaded his feelings to Lea, calling her selfish and flaky. He told her she could not keep boyfriends or a job, and that no one likes her.

So who's the person or people that won't survive this earthquake? #TheGoodDoctor pic.twitter.com/ScLRm4ul1t — ♥Gods_Gift♥ (@Divine_Angel89) March 10, 2020

"You are going to end up alone and you deserve it, because you're a superficial and prejudiced person," Shaun yelled through tears.

Lea stood speechless as she cried as well. Shaun then left before she could say anything.

The trailer for the next ep has me fucked up. We gotta wait & it's gonna be the finale. & they having a whole ass earthquake. No ma'am. #TheGoodDoctor — Michelle 🌸 (@ShellyBaby_13) March 10, 2020

Meanwhile, Dr. Claire Browne (Antonia Thomas) spoke with a therapist who asked her what was on her mind.

"Not really.... I think I'm in love with my boss," Claire said, referring to Dr. Neil Melendez (Nicholas Gonzalez), before the screen cut to black.

Sorry .@GoodDoctorABC but I'm emotionally compromised enough and you're telling me that not everyone is going to make it after the earthquake #finale?! Like Dr. Murphy said to Melendez, "That is not helpful at all." #TheGoodDoctor #shook — Lindsay Anne (@blueeyedsoul83) March 10, 2020

As if that wasn't enough of a cliffhanger to lead into the season finale, the preview promised an earthquake! "Not everyone will survive," the spot teased.

"In the first episode of the two-part season finale, the city of San Jose is rocked by a massive earthquake that puts the staff of St. Bonaventure Hospital on high alert as they race to assess the damage and account for the safety of their colleagues and friends," reads ABC's episode description. "Meanwhile, Dr. Neil Melendez and Dr. Aaron Glassman are attending a charity event when their lives are threatened by the earthquake."

Wtf Claire thinks she loves Melendez and there's an earthquake and not everyone will survive and we have to wait 2 damn weeks #TheGoodDoctor pic.twitter.com/IXsjxjapwa — ♥Gods_Gift♥ (@Divine_Angel89) March 10, 2020

Fans were stunned by the teaser, and also stunned to learn the show will not be back right away next week.

The Good Doctor Season 3 two-part finale begins on March 23 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

