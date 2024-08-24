Freddie Highmore Lands First TV Role Since 'The Good Doctor'

Freddie Highmore is coming back to television. The actor has landed his first TV series since ABC medical drama The Good Doctor, which ended in May. Deadline reports that Highmore will star in the upcoming Prime Video thriller series The Assassin, which comes from Harry and Jack Williams. Bodyguard's Keeley Hawes is also set to star.

"Secluded on a remote Greek island, retired assassin Julie (Hawes) has a somewhat thorny reunion with her estranged son, Edward (Highmore), visiting from England," the show's synopsis reads. "Armed with questions around new information on his paternity, Edward battles to find the right time to speak to his frustratingly distant mother. But when the moment finally presents itself, things take a deadly turn as Julie's dangerous past catches up with her, and they are forced to flee the island and go on the run together."

Highmore starred as Dr. Shaun Murphy on The Good Doctor, which ran for seven seasons on ABC. The show was announced to be ending after its seventh season in January, with the series finale airing on May 21, officially capping the series at 126 episodes. Before The Good Doctor, Highmore starred in Bates Motel, a contemporary prequel to Psycho. It's not surprising that Highmore is continuing to stay booked and busy on television, and it's going to be exciting to see what he will bring to this new role.

Highmore will serve as executive producer alongside Hwaes. The six-episode hourlong series also stars Gina Gershon, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Jack Davenport, Alan Dale, Gerald Kyd, Devon Terrell, Richard Dormer, and David Dencik, with further cast additions being announced at a later date. A premiere date has also not been announced, but once filming starts, if it hasn't already, it shouldn't be long until more information is released.

"From the moment Harry and Jack shared their vision for The Assassin, we knew that it would resonate perfectly with our audience," Hannah Blyth, Head of TV for Prime Video UK, said in a statement. "The Assassin promises to deliver a high-stakes thriller with a dynamic mother-son relationship at its core, packed with twists and turns that will keep our audience hooked from start to finish. We can't wait for our customers to immerse themselves in this gripping new series."