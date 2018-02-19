‘The Good Doctor’ Will Not Air New Episode Due to Winter Olympics Coverage

Due to rival NBC’s Winter Olympics coverage, ABC has once again decided to hold back new episodes of The Good Doctor, meaning we will have to wait a little longer for the next chapter in Dr. Shaun Murphy’s life.

Like last week, ABC has chosen to air a repeat in the hit medical drama’s usual Monday 10 p.m. ET timeslot. The episode airing Monday is “22 Steps,” which first aired back on Nov. 13.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The next new episode of The Good Doctor is titled “Heartfelt” and will air on Monday, Feb. 26. In this episode, Shaun is assigned to treat a teenager who has been confined to her home her entire life thanks to a rare heart condition. She still has a large group of friends online, and hopes the doctors at San Jose’s St. Bonavenutre hospital can help her improve her life.

Meanwhile, a second case features another young patient who has a perfectly matched organ donor. Although this should be a clean-cut case, the issue poses a moral dilemma for the doctors and the parents.

“Heartfelt” will also feature guest star Will Yun Lee, who was recently seen on Hawaii Five-0. The actor will play Alex Park, a former police officer who decided to become a doctor.

Based on the photos ABC has released from the episode, we will get to see Shaun (Freddie Highmore) work with the new resident, Dr. Morgan Reznick. The character, played by Fiona Gubelmann, made her debut in the Feb. 5 episode “She,” and fans were not happy about her.

Morgan was set up as a rival for Dr. Claire Browne (Antonia Thomas), and has a competitive streak. She made no bones about not wanting to be friends with Claire, and was cutthroat. She wants to compete with Claire for one of the two permanent positions at the hospital. She thinks Shaun will get in because he is Dr. Aaron Glassman’s (Richard Schuff) pet project. Morgan also believes Dr. Jared Kalu (Chuku Modu) will not be kept because he is still in the dog house after punching a doctor who sexually harassed Claire.

At the end of “She,” Dr. Neil Melendez (Nicholas Gonzalez) left Claire with some words of advice.

“Rise up. Play the game on your own terms,” Melendez told Claire. “Don’t wait for it.”

The Good Doctor is based on a South Korean drama of the same name and has become the most popular new drama of the 2017-2018 season. Freddie Highmore even earned a Golden Globe nomination for playing the autistic surgeon.

Photo Credit: ABC / Jeff Weddell