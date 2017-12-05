‘The Good Doctor’ Fans Torn up Over Midseason Break

ABC’s new hit The Good Doctor aired its midseason finale Monday night, and the double-twist ending had fans on the edge of their seats.

During the show, Sean (Freddie Highmore) leaves with no notice after feeling stifled, Dr. Claire Brown (Antonia Thomas) is sexually harassed by Coyle (Eric Winter) and Dr. Jared Kalu (Chuku Modu) is fired for assaulting Coyle. Naturally, all the drama had fans freaking out, and Twitter was abuzz with viewer’s reactions to the show’s winter finale — read on for a few of the best.

Multiple fans were feeling emotional over the episode’s twist ending.

I hope Shaun is okay 😰 Hope the same also for Jared. — Shad Morales (@ArchLinHamada14) December 5, 2017

Honestly, your ending had me all like…. pic.twitter.com/aMQDVXLeJS — Chris (Rad) Finch 5 (@RadFinch) December 5, 2017

Why you gotta end it like that!? Leaving me hanging 😭 — ♡H / 213 DAYS!♡🎄⛄️🎅🏻❄️🎁 (@Emilyxxxxx1D) December 5, 2017

Some wondered whether they will, in fact, be able to wait until Jan. 8.

Can’t wait until January 8th! What will I do? — Toni Westley (@ToniWestley) December 5, 2017

Is “Monday, January 8th” secret code for “next week”? Please say yes. 🙏 — Eugene Byon (@eybyon) December 5, 2017

I have to wait that long?!?! 😫😫😫😫😫😫😫 #TheGoodDoctor — Nandeeta_R (@NandeetaR) December 5, 2017

And others just really love the show.

Of course I’ll be joining!!! I can’t get enough of this cast especially Freddie Highmore ❤️ — Elizette Zamora (@ElizetteZamora) December 5, 2017

This episode was the most heartwrenching and emotionally draining so far 💔💙 I love this show so much #TheGoodDoctor — Charlotte (@CharFresa21) December 5, 2017

This is the best news ever!!! LOVE that show! #TheGoodDoctor — peek a boo (@Run_IsHere) December 5, 2017

