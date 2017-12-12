‘The Good Doctor’ Fans Furious There’s No Episode Tonight

After a double-whammy of twists in the midseason finale, fans of The Good Doctor were disappointed to learn that there was no episode on tonight. In fact, the show isn’t coming back for almost a month.

The Dec. 4 episode, “Sacrifice,” ended with two surprising twists. First, Dr. Jared Kalu (Chuku Modu) was fired after he assaulted Dr. Matt Coyle (Eric Winter), who sexually harassed Dr. Claire Browne (Antonia Thomas).

Videos by PopCulture.com

Then, Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) disappeared, inspired by patient Bobby (Manny Jacinto) to live his life without being told what to do. Dr. Aaron Glassman (Richard Schiff) has been trying to help Shaun all season, but Shaun finally had enough.

Unfortunately, we won’t know what happens next until Monday, Jan. 8, when the show returns

After ABC tweeted that there’s no new episode tonight, fans were saddened by the news.

“Miss The Good Doctor so much tonight,” one person wrote.

Miss The Good Doctor so much tonight. — angelina mandara (@angelinamandara) December 12, 2017

“No fair,” wrote another.

Another fan tweeted a crying GIF.

Another fan wasn’t too happy that the break means she gets to go to bed early.

The only reason I look forward to a Monday is bc of #TheGoodDoctor.. I guess I’m going to bed now.. 😭 — ✨TalisaValeria✨ (@Talisa23Talisa) December 12, 2017

Of course, there was some good news today. Freddie Highmore, who plays Shaun, nabbed the show’s only Golden Globe nomination. His competition includes Jason Bateman (Ozark), Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us), Liev Scheiber (Ray Donovan) and Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul).

Photo credit: ABC/Eike Schroter