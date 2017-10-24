‘The Good Doctor’ Fans Are in Tears Over This Emotional Scene

The Good Doctor is quickly becoming off the fall season’s breakout hits, and emotional scenes like the one above are the reason why.

In Monday’s episode, titled “Point Three Percent,” Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) meets a patient (Dylan Kingwell) that reminds him of his deceased brother. Shaun discovers the young boy’s parents are hiding a cancer diagnosis from him and is torn as to whether or not to tell him.

While this is all going on, the doctor then has a hunch that the earlier cancer diagnosis could have been a false alarm.

Towards the end of the episode, Shaun sit with the patient and reads a tear-jerking passage from Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird. As he does this, he flashes back to a memory from his childhood and begins to tear up.

Fans were just as emotional as the character was when the scene aired. They took to Twitter to praise the moment, which showcases the autistic doctor’s capacity to express emotions many think he cannot.

See some of the reactions below.

The Good Doctor airs Mondays at 10 p.m. EST on ABC.