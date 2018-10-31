‘The Good Doctor’ Loses Original Cast Member, Adds 5 Series Regulars

The Good Doctor cast member Chuku Modu has officially exited the series.

Deadline officially confirmed the departure of the actor, who played Dr. Jared Kalu, on Monday.

This exit is somewhat a surprise, but Modu’s character was faced with plot line at the end of season 1 that set up a possible exit. In the season’s penultimate episode, Jared received an acceptance letter to Denver Memorial Hospital in Colorado. If he accepted this offer, he would be a long way away from the show’s home at St. Bonaventure Hospital, which is set in San Jose, California.

However, showrunner/executive producer David Shore did tell Entertainment Weekly that he “hoped” to revisit Jared’s storyline in season 2. That now seems to be off the table, but we might see the fallout of Jared’s decision in other characters’ plots.

Fans of the show took to Twitter to share their disappointment in the departure.

“Gonna miss Chuku Modu on The Good Doctor,” one fan wrote. “He was a great actor and helped set the tone of the show. He had great on screen chemistry with Freddie and their characters helped each other grow. Wish him all the best and it just won’t be the same without him.”

Another fan added, “Disappointed to read that Chuku Modu will not be returning for season 2 of The Good Doctor. His character had heart and compassion. He will be missed.”

It is unclear what Modu’s next move will be, but he has been filming a movie entitled Freedom’s Name alongside fellow Good Doctor star Antonia Thomas.

In addition to the departure, cast members Will Yun Lee, Fiona Gubelmann, Christina Chang, Tamlyn Tomita and Paige Spara have been made series regulars.

Two of those actors joined the show after it was already deep into its freshman season. Lee played Dr. Alex Park, a cop-turned medical professional, and Gubelmann played new resident Dr. Morgan Reznick.

Christina Chang and Paige Spara joined early on in the season as Dr. Audrey Lim and Shaun’s neighbor Lea, respectively.

These characters will presumably be part of Shore’s mission to flesh out the supporting cast in season 2.

“I want to learn more about all of them and put all of them in different situations and have Dr. Shaun Murphy learn from them and teach them,” he said.

Fans seemed very optimistic about these returning faces even with the news of Mondu’s exit.

“Congrats to Fiona Gubelmann, Will Yun Lee and Christina Chang on their promotions to series regular on The Good Doctor!” one fan wrote. “Look forward to spending more time with each of your fascinating characters!”

Another viewer added, “Great seeing that Will is now a series regular! Happy to know that he and Daniel are still working together. Wishing both Will Yun Lee [and] Daniel Dae Kim continued success for season 2 of The Good Doctor.”

