'The Goldbergs' Renewed for Season 9

ABC has officially renewed The Goldbergs for Season 9. The network confirmed Friday it has greenlit the '80s-set comedy for another season to air during the 2021-22 broadcast season. The renewal came ahead of the unveiling of its fall schedule on Tuesday, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Along with the series, ABC also handed down renewal for four others of its 10 scripted originals – A Million Little Things, The Rookie, and The Conners all for fourth seasons as well as Home Economics for Season 2.

Created by Adam F. Goldberg, who also executive produces, The Goldbergs is set in Jenkintown, Pennsylvania in the 1980s and is based on Goldberg's childhood, during which he regularly videotaped events, and family. The present-day "Adult Adam," voiced by Patton Oswalt, narrates every episode, and the series stars Jeff Garlin as Murray and Wendi McLendon-Covey as Beverly Goldberg. Hayley Orrantia, Troy Gentile, and Sean Giambrone star as their three children – Erica, Barry, and Adam. The series, according to THR, has remained one of ABC's top-rated comedies.

The Season 9 renewal comes just months after beloved series star George Segal died on March 23 of complications from bypass surgery at the age of 87. Segal had portrayed Beverly's father, Albert "Pops" Solomon, since the series launched in September 2013. The fun-loving character was the owner at a furniture shop, which he passed down to his son-in-law, and in his retirement, he had been living in the Goldberg household. Following Segal's passing, the cast and crew released a statement payment tribute to him.

"On behalf of everyone at The Goldbergs we are devastated at the loss of our dear friend, George," the statement read. "He was kind, sweet, beyond talented and funny. George was the true epitome of class and he touched all of our lives so deeply. It was an honor and a privilege to have him as a colleague and friend all of these years. It is no surprise to any of us that knew him so well that he is a true national treasure. He will be missed by all. POPS, we will miss your banjo playing and your infectious laugh. Rest in peace."

The series, which also aired a tribute to him shortly after his passing, will not recast Segal, McLendon-Covey previously confirmed. In an April-dated tweet, the actress explained that The Goldbergs would address the actor's death and Pops' absence in Season 9. Segal's final appearance was in the April 7 episode of the series, which is set to air its Season 8 finale Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. The Goldbergs is also available for viewing on Hulu, with a free trial available here.

