Jeff Garlin Joins Netflix Hit for Season 4 After Controversial 'The Goldbergs' Exit

Jeff Garlin has joined a hit Netflix series for its fourth season, following his controversial exit from The Goldbergs. Deadline reports that Garlin has been cast in Never Have I Ever, which will return for one final season. The actor is said to be playing a character named Len, described as "a sweet man who fixes a mean sandwich and who makes Nirmala (Ranjita Chakravarty) reconsider if she really is done with relationships forever."

Garlin is well-known for playing dad Murray Goldberg for the first nine seasons of The Goldbergs but left halfway through Season 9. Garlin had quite the unceremonious exit from the series in 2021, which led to the creative team having to write and film around his absence. The longtime comedian had been accused of inappropriate on-set behavior, leading to an HR investigation. In December, it was announced that producers and Garlin reached an agreement for him to exit the series.

The actor later took to Instagram to reveal that he's previously been diagnosed with bipolar disorder. In a post, Garlin wrote, "Bipolar is a motherf—er. Sometimes it's just too much to deal with." He added, "I'm doing the best I can. This is the first time that I've opened up about this."

While Garlin is officially gone from The Goldbergs, fans can rest assured that not all the show's familiar faces are leaving. According to The Hollywood Reporter, star and executive producer Wendi McLendon-Covey recently signed a new deal with Sony Pictures Television which will see her return to the show with the rest of its producers. Per sources, the agreement includes an option for the show to be renewed for an 11th season.

Previously, The Goldbergs showrunner Alex Barnow revealed plans to write out Murray by way of killing off the character, telling EW, "This is going to be a family that has not reconciled the fact that their father's gone but has sort of moved on and has dealt with a lot of that, We're starting with optimism about [Erica's] baby coming and looking forward to the future. It's an opportunity for this interesting emotional basis for the way people are behaving." During the Season 10 premiere of The Goldbergs on Wednesday, it was revealed that Murray had died.

Never Have I Ever Season 4 is expected to debut sometime in 2023. The three seasons are currently available to stream on Netflix. Fans can also catch up on Seasons 1-10 of The Goldbergs anytime on Hulu.